United Nations, India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba, reiterating that the restrictions should be lifted to help the Caribbean nation pursue its development aspirations. India votes in favour of UNGA resolution calling for end to US embargo on Cuba

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 130 countries voting in favour, 17 against and 25 abstaining.

Delivering India's statement, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN Soumya Nair said the General Assembly has repeatedly called for an end to the embargo and rejected laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects that adversely affect the sovereignty of other states and the progress and prosperity of their peoples.

"India reiterates the Assembly's call to all states to refrain from promulgating and applying, and to repeal and invalidate, such laws and measures in conformity with their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law," she said.

Nair said India's commitment to multilateralism is rooted in the belief that international challenges are best addressed through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the UN Charter.

"It is in this spirit that India hopes that the embargo will be lifted at the earliest to help create an environment that would enable the people of Cuba to participate more fully in international cooperation and pursue their legitimate development aspirations," she said.

Citing a report by the UN Secretary-General, Nair highlighted the impact of the restrictions on Cuba's economy and essential services.

Cuba's health system faces shortages of over 60 per cent of essential medicines, while food production has declined by more than 50 per cent in the past five years, she said.

"The restrictions on fuel exports to Cuba have also aggravated the country's ongoing energy crisis. The shortages have disrupted essential services, including healthcare, education, water supplies, food distribution, and transportation," Nair said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.