A 36-year-old man passed away days after an altercation with another spectator during a game at Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game at AT&T Stadium, Texas. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Arlington police are investigating the death of Mario Narro, who fell during a confrontation with another fan at a Cowboys game and later became unwell. (Unsplash) more

Fan involved in altercation near kickoff According to the Arlington Police Department, Mario Narro was involved in a confrontation with another fan around kickoff on November 15. During the incident, Narro fell at the stadium, Fox 4 KDFW reported.

Despite the altercation, he remained at the venue and watched the entire game. However, he later began experiencing pain and informed his friends that he was not feeling well.

Narro Taken to hospital after reporting pain One of Narro's friends later approached stadium paramedics for assistance. Medical personnel attended to him before transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On November 17, Narro's family filed a police report regarding the incident. Authorities were informed the following day, November 18, that the 36-year-old had died while receiving medical care at the hospital.

Several videos showing altercations among fans inside the stadium and at nearby entertainment venues have circulated widely on social media.

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