The US Senate on Thursday passed a bill to speed up large energy, industrial and infrastructure projects, sending it to the House of Representatives for a final vote. A bipartisan Senate majority approved legislation to accelerate energy and infrastructure projects, including grid upgrades and data center cost-sharing. (REUTERS)

Both major parties agree the current permitting framework, a decades-old tangle of overlapping laws, needs an overhaul.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA) passed 62-33, narrowly clearing the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster.

Democratic backers, including co-sponsor Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a leading climate champion in Congress, have stressed that the bill would boost clean energy by upgrading the aging grid so more power can flow from remote solar and wind projects to where it is needed.

The bill limits the president's ability to discriminate among energy sources, which could bar the Trump administration from blocking renewables but also stop a future Democratic president from revoking oil and gas pipelines.

It also requires data centers to pay for their own grid upgrades, a major demand as residential electricity rates have surged, but does not address their air pollution or water consumption.

While most Republicans backed the bill, centrist and progressive Democrats split, with the party's left wing concerned about weakened environmental guardrails and about Native American groups' objections over the impact on their cultural sites.

BAAJA limits challenges under laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act.

"The way to address climate change and help continue to drive the economy forward for growth and creating new opportunities is to modernize our energy system and build a lot more to meet growing needs," Josh Freed, a climate and energy expert at the center-left Third Way think tank, told AFP.

"The current regulatory and permitting environment was creating an enormous amount of delays and increasing costs, so we weren't building things," he added.

The vote also split green groups. Evergreen Action said the bill would help "build cheap, clean energy faster and at scale and open the floodgates to the climate solutions we know are needed to save millions of lives."

But the Union of Concerned Scientists said "the shortcuts in this bill will mean more pollution and less transparency for already overburdened communities, with questionable upsides for renewable energy."

One key concern is that the bill could lock in toxic water pollution from companies that discharge PFAS "forever chemicals" by making it harder to set limits.

"The whole role of government is to protect its citizens, and this bill will not do that," said Sandy Wynn-Stelt of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.

The narrow Senate margin could make passage fraught in the House, where Republicans hold only a slim majority.