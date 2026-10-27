Dez Bryant reveals how heated confrontation ended with police putting former Cowboys star in handcuffs

Dez Bryant became embroiled in an unexpected controversy after a road-rage confrontation in Southlake, Texas, ended with police detaining him and issuing a citation. Dez Bryant became embroiled in an unexpected controversy after a road-rage confrontation. (X/@DezBryant)

Shocking new footage of the incident shows the former Dallas Cowboys star being handcuffed by police, with at least one officer pointing a large firearm at him during a chaotic altercation outside a Texas restaurant on Sunday.

Bryant recounts the road-rage confrontation Bryant told OutKick that the incident started at a traffic light, where he noticed two vehicles whose occupants he believed were driving recklessly.

The former Cowboys star claimed the two drivers cut him off as they approached a road near the restaurant. When they later arrived at the establishment’s parking lot, Bryant got into an argument with one of the men over the driving incident.

Dispute escalates outside Texas restaurant He alleged that the man threatened him, saying "he'll shoot me or whatever."

"I told him, I said, 'Hey, man, you pull that gun, I'm telling you right now, you better use it because if you don't, I'm going to do something to you,'" Bryant said, adding that the man did not appear to have a gun on him at the time.

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Bryant further claimed that the man began recording him on his phone, prompting him to knock the device out of the man's hand.

"I knocked the phone out of his hand," Bryant said. The man then threatened to call the police, a move Bryant welcomed because he believed he was the victim in the confrontation.

"And first thing he said was, 'I'm fitting to call the police.' I said, 'Call them. You're threatening me, so it's all good. I have the right to protect myself,’” he added.

Police arrive and handcuff Bryant According to video obtained by OutKick, several police officers arrived shortly afterward, drew their firearms and handcuffed the people involved in the confrontation.

Footage showed Bryant lying face-down with his hands behind his back as he repeatedly shouted, “He threatened me.”