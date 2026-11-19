India's six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) collectively distributed over ₹3,234 crore to more than 5.25 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of FY27, Indian REITs Association said in a statement on November 19. As of Q2 FY27, the Indian REIT sector had a total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of over ₹3.30 lakh crore (Photo for representational purposes only)

The six listed REITs in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

As of Q2 FY27, the Indian REIT sector had a total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of over ₹3.30 lakh crore. The combined market capitalisation of the sector stood at over ₹2.09 lakh crore as of November 17, 2026.

Together, the six REITs manage more than 215 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹38,000 crore to unitholders, highlighting the growing role of REITs in India's capital markets, Indian REITs Association said in a statement on November 19.

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India's REIT sector benefits from strong office demand driven by GCCs, front-office firms “The distribution of ₹3,234 crore during the quarter reflects the strength of India's REIT sector and its underlying assets. India is witnessing strong office demand, driven by both Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and front-office enterprises, creating a favourable environment for the sector,” said Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.

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“The investor base has now crossed 5 lakh unitholders and continues to grow every quarter, reflecting increasing confidence in REITs. Healthy occupancy, consistent rental collections and quality assets continue to support regular distributions to unitholders. With growing awareness and continued policy support, REITs are well positioned to play a larger role in India's capital markets,” he said.

Founded in 2023 under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Indian REITs Association is a non-profit industry body focused on promoting awareness, education and the growth and development of the REIT sector in India.

Its members include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.