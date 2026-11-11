HCA Global pre-leases 6.44 lakh sq ft office space for GCC in Hyderabad for 10 years; rental outgo pegged at ₹945 crore

HCA Global Services Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and Global Capability Centre (GCC) of US-based healthcare services provider HCA Healthcare, has pre-leased 6.44 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad, owned by Mindspace Business Parks REIT, from K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Private Limited for 10 years, with the total rental outgo estimated at approximately ₹945 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. HCA Global Services has pre-leased 6.44 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad for 10 years. (Photo for representative purposes only) (Unplash)

The lease covers a chargeable area of 6.44 lakh sq ft and a carpet area of 4.51 lakh sq ft across seven levels in Building No. 8 at Mindspace. The leased premises comprise the lower ground floor and the 15th to 20th floors.

Under the agreement to lease, the monthly rent is approximately ₹7.09 crore, calculated at ₹110 per sq ft of chargeable area. The lease will commence on September 1, 2027, and carries an annual rental escalation of 4.5%. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹42.55 crore, according to the agreement to lease document.

The lease agreement also provides HCA Global with the option to renew the lease for an additional five-year term on the same terms and conditions, including the agreed rental escalation, provided neither party has terminated the lease due to a breach and the lessee has not exercised its right to terminate the agreement for convenience.

Queries were sent to Mindspace, which declined to comment. HCA Global Services Private Limited could not be reached.

"Global healthcare leaders are increasingly anchoring their long-term digital and operational transformation out of Hyderabad. High-caliber pre-leasing activity like this reinforces Mindspace's position as a preferred ecosystem for scalable, world-class GCC operations," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

Mindspace Madhapur, Hyderabad, is the city’s largest Grade A business park, spread across 97.2 acres, with a total leasable area of 13.9 million sq. ft. It houses leading organisations including Cognizant, Verizon, BA Continuum, Qualcomm, L&T, AMD and HighRadius. The integrated business ecosystem features over four acres of recreational spaces, a dedicated skywalk connecting the metro station to the campus, and has received the Sword of Honour and Five-Star Rating from the British Safety Council.

Similar commercial deals in Hyderabad Earlier, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) leased around 1.21 lakh sq ft of managed office space in Hyderabad for its global capability centre (GCC) for five years, with the total rent estimated at around ₹180 crore, according to property registration data accessed through Propstack.

TableSpace Technologies Ltd, a managed workspace solutions provider, has leased around 5.06 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad. The five-year lease entails a total rental outgo of approximately ₹163.3 crore, according to Propstack data.

In another major transaction, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd renewed its lease for approximately 2.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's Madhapur, with a total rent of ₹121 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

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Hyderabad continued to strengthen its position as a global capability centre (GCC) hub, with GCCs leasing 6.2 million sq ft of office space between January and September 2026, a 70% year-on-year increase. GCCs accounted for 47% of the city's total office transactions during the period. According to international property consultancy Knight Frank India's latest assessment of the office market, Hyderabad recorded overall office transactions of 13.1 million sq ft in 9M 2026, up 50% from 8.8 million sq ft in the corresponding period last year.

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