Hyderabad's property registrations fall by 15% YoY in September 2026 to 5,620 units, vhousing value decline 7%

Hyderabad real estate market’s residential property registrations fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 5,620 in September 2026, while the value of registered transactions declined 7% to ₹4,487 crore, according to the Telangana government data collated by Knight Frank India. Hyderabad real estate market’s residential property registrations fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 5,620 in September 2026. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

In September 2025, a total of 6,612 properties were registered, and the value of properties registered stood at ₹4,804 crore. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the property registrations in September 2026 fell by 5% to 5,620 from 5,937 in August 2026. The value of properties registered also fell by 2% to ₹4,487 crore from ₹4,804 crore.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

According to Knight Frank, monthly registration activity continues to fluctuate following the volatility witnessed around the guidance-value revision. On the other hand, when compared with January to September period of 2026 with 2025, property registrations remained broadly stable at 55,715 units, while the value of registered transactions increased by 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹39,910 crore.

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“Hyderabad’s residential market remained stable registration volumes during January-September 2026, while the value of registered transactions increased 4% year-on-year. However, monthly activity remains uneven, with September 2026 registrations declining 15% year-on-year and transaction value falling 7%," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"Despite the monthly moderation, homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 56% of September’s transaction value, compared with 54% a year ago. This highlights the growing contribution of higher-ticket housing to the overall value of registered transactions, even as registration volumes remain subdued," Baijal said.

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Home price and size trends During January-September 2026, property registrations remained broadly stable across ticket sizes. Homes priced below ₹50 lakh and those in the range of ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore recorded largely unchanged volumes year-on-year, while registrations of homes priced above ₹1 crore increased 2%. In terms of value, the below- ₹50 lakh segment grew 2%, the ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore segment remained broadly unchanged, and the premium segment recorded 6% growth, Knight Frank India said.

In September 2026, registrations declined across all ticket sizes. Homes priced below ₹50 lakh witnessed the sharpest contraction, with registrations falling 20% YoY, followed by a 12% decline in homes priced above ₹1 crore and a 6% decline in the ₹50 lakh - ₹1 crore segment. Transaction values also declined across all three segments, although the premium category recorded a relatively smaller decrease of 2%, compared with declines of 15% in the below- ₹50 lakh segment and 8% in the ₹50 lakh- ₹1 crore segment, the data revealed.

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According to the Knight Frank data, homes between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft accounted for the largest share of registrations at 66% in September 2026. Units above 2,000 sq ft comprised 18% of the transactions during September 2026.