Pollution in the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is set to be tackled through drone surveys and proposed enclosed sewage drains, among other measures discussed at a meeting chaired by Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde in Thane on Wednesday. Drone surveys, enclosed sewage drains and new treatment plants are among measures proposed to tackle pollution in Maharashtra’s Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman Siddesh Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Thane collector Shrikrishna Panchal, among other officials.

Officials aware of the matter said a detailed drone survey of the riverbeds and surrounding areas would be conducted to identify sources of pollution. They would also explore the possibility of constructing enclosed sewage drains (interceptor drains) running parallel to the rivers to prevent polluted water from entering them.

Another proposal involves collecting sewage entering the rivers and transporting it to sewage treatment plants (STPs). Officials also discussed preparing a riverfront beautification plan, developing an eco-friendly green belt, planting trees and creating pedestrian paths and recreational spaces for residents.

It was also decided to review sewage treatment arrangements in municipal areas along the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers and prepare a report on the number of additional STPs required, officials said.

Shinde said in a post on X that new projects would be planned based on existing sewage treatment capacity, future requirements, available land and funding. The meeting also discussed setting up solid waste management projects in rural areas of the district through a cluster-based approach, under which groups of villages would have arrangements for collective waste collection, segregation and scientific processing.

The post also mentioned suggestions to prepare a separate plan for rural solid waste management projects, covering site identification, necessary infrastructure, and financial and technical feasibility.