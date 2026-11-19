Thirteen Opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi this week have moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to pose 48 formal questions to chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, two election commissioners and senior Election Commission of India (ECI) officials through an application for the “delivery of interrogatories”, a rarely invoked legal tool. The petition was filed following the SIR of the electoral roll – which has already deleted 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls – and other allegations. (Hindustan Times/Arvind Yadav)

The INDIA bloc leaders argued that the request is backed by the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, which allow a party to seek “interrogatories”, essentially a set of written questions submitted to an opposing party to establish facts, as part of the discovery process in a case. They want the ECI functionaries to respond to their 48 questions in connection with the internal decision-making process on several issues including special intensive revision (SIR).

But legal experts note that lawyers and courts have rarely used the provision, despite it being in the top court’s rulebook since 1966. This rarity has heightened focus on how the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will rule on the plea filed by senior functionaries of political parties, including members of Parliament. The bench is expected to take up the plea on December 9.

To be sure, the term “interrogatories” also appears in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, under which a civil court may pass orders relating to the “delivery and answering of interrogatories, the admission of documents and facts, and the discovery, inspection, production, impounding and return of documents or other material objects producible as evidence.”

The central legal question, then, is whether this procedural device is restricted to civil suits or can also be deployed in writ petitions and public interest litigation (PILs) filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

What are interrogatories The Supreme Court Rules of 1966, which were later replaced by the 2013 Rules, provide for an “application for delivery of interrogatories.” In the 2013 Rules, it is placed under Order V Rule 1 under the heading “Business in Chambers”.

Order XXX Rule 2 says, “Where the court has made an order allowing one party to deliver interrogatories to the other, those interrogatories shall be answered by such persons as the court may direct.”

While the Rules permit an application on interrogatories to be decided even by the Supreme Court registrar, they do not specify the categories of petitions in which such applications are maintainable. At the same time, the Rules preserve the top court’s inherent powers under Article 32 to adopt any procedure necessary to ascertain facts in a proceeding before it.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said that while interrogatories have seldom been used in writ proceedings before the Supreme Court, courts have devised their own methods to gather facts. This can happen by setting up a commission, as in the Pegasus spyware case, calling for a report from an expert body, or constituting a special investigation team (SIT).

“This is part of doing complete justice and it happens often in proceedings before the court. But filing an application for interrogatories is unusual in the Supreme Court. Normally, the practice followed by the court is to call for an affidavit from the parties to ascertain facts. If the other side disputes, they are allowed to file a counter-affidavit on the points they consider erroneous,” he said.

Some lawyers said the idea of filing interrogatories was “innovative” and could benefit the courts in the long run. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari is among them.

“The ultimate aim of every proceeding in the court is to decipher the truth. An application for interrogatories is an innovative concept which can allow the decision-making authority to respond on facts that can be relied on by courts to pass decisions. This can even cut short the time required to decide matters in the top court,” he said.

The Aadhaar 'precedent' Gandhi and the other petitioners have cited the landmark Aadhaar Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd) v Union of India of September 2018, in which the Constitution Bench allowed written questions to be put to an official in a writ proceeding.

In this case, a five-judge bench permitted the then chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Ajay Bhushan Pandey, to make a presentation in the top court in March 2018 on the architecture and security of the system used to generate and authenticate the 12-digit Aadhaar numbers before it arrived at its verdict. Subsequently, the bench also allowed petitioners’ counsel to submit over 22 written questions to him. Pandey’s written replies were placed on the official case record.

To be sure, no formal application for interrogatories was filed in this case, and it was the bench which directed the CEO to respond in writing to the questions.

Relying on this precedent, Gandhi and others have argued that the Aadhaar case shows that where the facts central to a constitutional challenge lie within the “exclusive knowledge of the authority administering a technological system”, petitioners can require the head of that authority to answer specific questions.

In the present case challenging the SIR of electoral rolls and aspects of the poll panel’s functioning, they argue that the questions concern the lawful exercise of the commission’s constitutional authority. In this case, a common affidavit has been filed on behalf of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, through a common affidavit on behalf of ECI.

The application said Order IX Rule 13 of the Supreme Court Rules required that “statements based on personal knowledge shall be distinguished from statements based on information and belief”and the person filing the affidavit must disclose the source of information, including official records while making statements based on information.

Citing Order IX Rule 13 of the Supreme Court Rules, the petitioners contended that an affidavit must clearly distinguish between statements based on personal knowledge and those based on information and belief, and must disclose the source of information, including official records, while making statements based on information.

Need for interrogatories Gandhi and the other petitioners argued that several assertions made by the poll panel in its counter-affidavit were unsupported by documentary evidence or file notings. They are seeking to question the CEC and the two election commissioners directly on their “personal approval, participation, dissent or concurrence of the members of the Commission” in key decisions.

The petition was filed following the SIR of electoral roll – which has already deleted 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls – and other allegations after an Indian Express investigation said SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded written dissents and objections at least 14 times between November 2025 and August 2026 and even written to the cabinet secretary. It also alleged that election officials found their access to the ECI software curtailed by the central IT team. ECI said differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberation and that all its digital platforms operated under strict data security protocols.

According to the petitioners, the commission side-stepped the controversy by stating that its affidavit reflects a “unanimous” position prompting their demand for interrogatories and the underlying records to verify whether consensus actually existed.

The petitioners also urged the top court to direct ECI director general (IT) Seema Khanna, who heads the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division, to answer interrogatories.

On July 28, a deputy election commissioner issued an order placing the division outside the ECI’s supervisory ambit. While the commission stated in its affidavit that the order was never implemented, the two election commissioners had approached the cabinet secretary to record their objection at the time

While the decision to allow interrogatories rests entirely with the court, the application seeks to require the CEC, election commissioners and senior poll officials to respond directly to specific questions. It said that if the commission claims privilege over internal records, the bench should rule on such a claim in the larger interest of justice.