GTA VI has released all over the world, ending a 13-year wait as gamers enter the world of Leonida. The game has lived up to its hype, based on early reviews, and players are beginning to get into the groove of playing as Jason. One of the earliest choices the character has to make is the decision to kill or spare Arnold's life in GTA VI. Screengrab from GTA VI's Hey Arnold mission, where Jason corners Arnold at the dock. (X/@Game8_Reviews)

This is part of the Hey Arnold mission in Chapter 1. Since this is one of the first choices Jason faces, gamers are wondering what happens if they end Arnold's life or let him live.

What happens if gamers kill or spare Arnold When Jason chases down Arnold, the two eventually arrive on a dock. He then has the choice to kill Arnold or spare him. Killing Arnold pushes Jason towards the ‘Hardened criminal’ profile, though this is early in the game so the character can always turn things around.

Also Read | GTA VI has two casinos, but players cannot gamble; Rockstar executive explains why

Sparing him gives Jason the ‘Restrained’ bonus. Jason also tells Arnold that he'll find him if he talks. Arnold then jumps into the sea and swims away. Later in the game, in Chapter IV, Brian messages Jason or Lucia to tell them that he bumped into Arnold. He reportedly forgives Arnold now that they're both old and retired and sends Jason and Lucia $10,000 as a thank you for letting him live, as per Gamers Heroes, which publishes walkthroughs of video games.

However, there's a third option as well, Game8 noted. If Jason does not do anything to Arnold, he still swims away. “During one of the early GTA 6 main missions, you'll get a choice to Spare or Kill Arnold when he's cornered at a pier, but there's a third option: If you just leave him standing there, eventually he'll climb into the water and swim away. I've heard you can corner him at other locations too,” the page noted, sharing a video.