The Times of Israel also cited a separate Channel 12 report stating that American officials viewed Netanyahu ’s alleged push for renewed hostilities with skepticism. Quoting a US official close to Trump, the report said Netanyahu’s renewed push for war with Iran appeared to be “politically motivated” after he lost his Knesset majority in the recently concluded election.

The Israeli military and the US Central Command have also shared and approved plans for a potential operation, according to an unnamed senior Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officer quoted by Israel’s Channel 13. The report, cited by The Times of Israel , said the two countries were awaiting Trump’s approval.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told top ministers and security officials in recent meetings that “an operation against Iran is unavoidable”, while reports suggest that Netanyahu is pushing for US President Donald Trump’s approval for a days-long military campaign against Iran.

Trump in ‘no rush’ Netanyahu’s push for another military campaign against Tehran runs contrary to Trump’s indication that strikes on Iran would remain on hold until the beginning of the new year. In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump indicated that he was in no rush to decide whether to resume military action against Iran, suggesting Washington could continue evaluating its options over the coming weeks.

“I am not rushing into any decision (on Iran). We will see what happens after the beginning of the year,” Trump was quoted as telling Axios aboard Air Force One while flying back to the United States after the APEC Summit in China.

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Trump said last week that another major military offensive remained “quite unlikely”, though Washington has not ruled out joining Israel in a renewed attack.

Potential military options under consideration include strikes against suspected Iranian nuclear sites, including the Pickaxe Mountain facility, Axios reported.

Potential target lists could also include bridges, power plants, and senior Iranian military and civilian figures.

The White House has requested assessments from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies on how Tehran might retaliate under various strike scenarios drawn up by the US military. A key concern is whether a joint American-Israeli operation could trigger severe Iranian counterstrikes against oil and gas infrastructure across Gulf states.

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Alongside military planning, diplomatic efforts to lobby for renewed strikes have intensified, with Netanyahu sending Mossad chief Roman Gofman to Washington and Miami last week for talks with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

Citing an Israeli source, Axios reported that Gofman, considered one of Netanyahu’s closest confidants, was dispatched to press for a resumption of the war against Iran.