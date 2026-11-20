The treaty was narrower than Lemkin’s own idea of genocide, according to Sands. It required proof of a special intent to destroy a group and left out political groups. To get a treaty at all, Lemkin “had to accept that the best is the enemy of the good”, Sands said.

The Nuremberg tribunal’s judgment on Nazi leaders in October 1946 never used the word, Sands said. Lemkin lobbied the new United Nations, whose General Assembly adopted the Genocide Convention two years later.

Lemkin had gathered decrees issued across Nazi-occupied Europe. Studying them at Duke University in the US, he saw a pattern aimed at eliminating whole groups, according to Philippe Sands, a lawyer for The Gambia in the Myanmar case who wrote about Lemkin in his book East West Street. Sands was speaking on The Ezra Klein Show, a New York Times podcast, in 2025.

Raphael Lemkin, a Polish-Jewish lawyer, coined the word “genocide” in 1944 in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. He joined the Greek “genos”, meaning race or tribe, to the Latin “cide”, meaning killing, according to the UN.

The court said “destroy” refers to “the physical or biological destruction of the group rather than destruction of the group’s culture”. The treaty also makes conspiracy, direct and public incitement, attempt and complicity punishable.

The definition has two parts. The first is the act, which lawyers call the actus reus. The second is a special intent to destroy the group, known by its Latin name, dolus specialis, which must be proven on top of the intent to commit the act, the court said in its judgment.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 9, 1948, defines genocide as any of five acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such”. They are:

Myanmar has denied genocide , saying its forces were tackling a violent insurgency. Asked about the ruling on Friday, Khaing Khaing Soe, the presidential spokeswoman, told reporters in Naypyidaw: “It is not fair.”

It is the first time that the United Nations’ top court has held a state responsible for committing genocide. The court accepted a UN fact-finding mission’s estimate that Myanmar’s 2017 military campaign against the Rohingya killed at least 10,000 people, and called the figure “supported by the record”. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled into Bangladesh.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, with its judges splitting nine votes to six over how to read the 1948 treaty’s requirement of an “intent to destroy” a group.

The ICJ ruling The court found that the Rohingya are “a distinct ethnic group”, which makes them a protected group under the treaty. Myanmar targeted the roughly 815,000 Rohingya who lived in northern Rakhine State before 2017. The judges said that number alone made them a “substantial” part of the group.

Myanmar’s security forces “intentionally killed members of the protected group on a large scale”, the judgment says. The court accepted that at least 1,834 people were raped and found serious bodily harm, as well as serious mental harm to “a very significant number of members of the Rohingya group”.

It also found that Myanmar imposed measures intended to prevent births, citing a 2005 regional order that restricted Rohingya marriages and births, along with the sexual violence. Proof that the birth rate actually fell was not required, the court said.

The judges did not find the third act on the treaty’s list. The evidence of restrictions on the Rohingya’s living conditions did not “conclusively establish” it, they said. The Gambia, the West African country that brought the case in 2019, did not allege the fifth, the transfer of children.

Forcing people from their homes is not by itself an act of genocide, the court said, though the circumstances of an expulsion, such as families being separated and homes destroyed, can amount to serious mental harm.

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Reading ‘intent’ Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because of the need to prove a specific intent to destroy a group, according to Reuters. The court can infer that intent from circumstantial evidence only if it is “the only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the evidence”, the judgment says.

The judges noted that the test is not found in the 1948 treaty itself. It is a general rule of international criminal law, they said. The burden of proof lay with The Gambia, the court said.

“Since Nazi Germany, leaders who want to destroy groups have learned that you don’t put in writing, you don’t articulate your intention to destroy a group in whole or in part,” Sands said on the podcast.

Myanmar told the court its forces were countering “violent terrorist attacks by ARSA and its supporters”, a reference to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, a Rohingya insurgent group that attacked about 30 police posts and an army base in August 2017. It argued that the approach The Gambia proposed risked turning the test into a “one possible inference” test.

The majority said casualties and damage “far in excess of what was justified by military necessity” counted against the counter-insurgency explanation, and that genocidal intent can exist alongside other aims. The court found “no evidence in the record of any effort or plan by the Myanmar Government to transfer or evacuate the Rohingya population”. An intent to displace people and an intent to destroy them “may thus co-exist”, the judges said.

Six judges disagreed. In a joint dissent, they accepted the pattern of conduct and the 815,000 figure but said the evidence could also point to “‘collective punishment’ inflicted above all to intimidate and thereby deter”. They argued that the majority’s approach tends to “implicitly shift the burden on the respondent”, or – in this case – Myanmar.

Professor Janina Dill, an Oxford University expert on international law and the use of force, said in a statement that the Myanmar ruling “is very instructive of how the Court approaches some of the crucial questions that it faces in other pending genocide cases, including the polarising case of South Africa versus Israel”.

She said the 9-6 majority in the Myanmar ruling and a number of separate and dissenting opinions from judges “highlight the lingering doctrinal complexities”, AP reported.