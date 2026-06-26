SpaceX plans to launch Starlink mobile service, challenging Verizon and AT&T

SpaceX is thinking about a new mobile phone service in the U.S. It is considering launching a Starlink-branded direct-to-consumer mobile service that would sell phone plans directly to users, according to a Financial Times report. This move would expand SpaceX beyond satellites into telecom. The plan would push the company deeper into the U.S. mobile market, where it currently plays only a supporting role. SpaceX Starlink mobile service US telecom, direct-to-consumer phone plans. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo) (REUTERS)

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell shared the idea during an investor roadshow. She reportedly spoke about a direct wireless service and even building a ground-based mobile network in the U.S. Right now, SpaceX does NOT run a full mobile network. Instead, it works with T-Mobile to offer “direct-to-cell” satellite coverage, which helps extend signals in remote areas.

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Starlink mobile service plans in the U.S. A new standalone service would put SpaceX in direct competition with big U.S. carriers. These include Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as noted by Financial Times. The goal is to sell mobile contracts directly to customers. This would remove middlemen and give SpaceX more control over pricing and profits.

SpaceX believes it can earn more revenue this way. Combining satellite internet with normal wireless networks could help it capture a larger share of the mobile market. The company also wants less dependence on telecom partners. A direct service would reduce reliance on carriers that currently connect Starlink satellites to users.

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Spectrum and user growth SpaceX has been building its wireless power using spectrum deals. It bought licenses from EchoStar worth about $19.6 billion, including a $17 billion deal in September 2025 and another $2.6 billion in November. Starlink is already very large globally. It has more than 10 million subscribers worldwide, making it a major part of SpaceX’s business.

SpaceX has seen strong market valuation and trading activity. Shares recently traded around $153, rising from a debut price of $135 on June 12, as stated by Yahoo Finance. The company was recently valued at about $1.8 trillion during its IPO period. This reflects strong investor interest in its long-term space and telecom plans.

In analyst view building a full mobile network may be very hard. Gregory Williams said it would need huge investment in billing, devices, customer service, and network operations, as per Financial Times.

Probability estimates from the analyst are cautious. He sees only a 10–20% chance that SpaceX builds a full U.S. network from scratch. Most likely outcome may be a partnership model instead. He gives a 60% chance SpaceX becomes an MVNO (a mobile service that uses another carrier’s network), or even tries buying a carrier like T-Mobile or AT&T if deals fail.

If SpaceX enters this market fully, competition will increase sharply. It would directly challenge the biggest U.S. telecom companies and reshape the wireless industry.