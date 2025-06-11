T-Mobile settlement checks are finally going out— Did you get yours?

The settlement claims from a lawsuit against T-Mobile are finally here and beneficiaries may receive payments up to $25,000 depending on their level of aggrievance. Although the case was settled back in 2022 with the company denying any wrongdoing in the data breach, it agreed to pay a settlement amount of $350 million. T-Mobile begins issuing settlement checks.(UnSplash)

Kroll, the settlement administrator for the case, says on its website, “As of May 30, 2025, all court proceedings are complete, and the distribution of settlement payments has begun. Distribution to valid claimants will occur over the following several weeks.” The suit came following an August 2021 cyberattack that breached personal data of about 76 million users including customers’ names, addresses, and Social Security numbers.

Regardless of whether you filed the required documentation while making a claim, all aggrieved customers will receive a settlement although the exact amount could vary from case to case. Those whose data breach made them susceptible to identity theft will receive the highest bankrolls from the situation with reimbursement in such cases reaching up to $25,000. Those aggrieved were required to provide documentation proving the time it took to freeze their credit, money spent on credit monitoring services, or losses resulting from such theft.

The size of others’ payments would depend on money and time lost as a result of the breach. Those who didn’t claim any out-of-pocket losses while filing the claim but were still targeted could receive payments up to $25. Those living in California in August 2021 may receive up to $100 in this case. However, these amounts only signify the maximum payouts that could be doled out to individual customers since the $350 million fund also has to cover other expenses like lawyers’ fees and administrative charges.

The payments will be rolled out either via paper check or direct deposits depending on the medium chosen by while filing a claim.

(By Stuti Gupta)