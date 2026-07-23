Why is Indian American Danielle D’Souza Gill at the centre of Brandon Gill’s latest campaign controversy? What we know

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill has pushed back against criticism after a campaign image shared on X sparked debate over the omission of his Indian-American wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, from a fundraising post about family values. Brandon Gill with his wife Danielle D'Souza and her parents, Dinesh D'Souza (L) and his wife. (X | @KarthikForTexas)

The controversy began after The Daily Beast reported that Gill had left his wife out of a campaign advertisement while responding to accusations of racism.

Gill has rejected that characterisation, saying the publication ignored other campaign posts featuring his family that were published the same day.

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What did Brandon Gill post and how is his Indian American wife relevant? Gill, who represents Texas' 26th Congressional District, shared an image on X featuring himself and his children alongside a message about preserving American values.

"You can call me by any name you want. I just want my children to grow up in a country that they recognize," Gill wrote. "Every parent & grandparent needs to read this."

However, users quickly pointed out that the image did not include Danielle D'Souza Gill, the daughter of Indian-born conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. The Daily Beast reported that the omission was notable because Gill was defending himself against allegations of racism while leaving out his Indian-American spouse.

According to the outlet, several users contrasted the family-focused message with the missing appearance of Gill's wife, who has regularly featured in previous campaign material.

Gill, however, disputed the report. In a post on X, he shared screenshots of three campaign posts published on the same day that included his wife and family.

"All 3 of these posts went up on the same day. But the contemptible liars at the Daily Beast wrote this disgusting headline anyway," Gill wrote, accusing the publication of presenting a misleading narrative.