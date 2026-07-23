Nolan Wells’ independent autopsy has left many questions unanswered, including how he died. An independent autopsy commissioned by Wells’ family was inconclusive, attorney Ben Crump announced Wednesday, July 22. Are ‘non-accidental factors’ ruled out in Nolan Wells' death? What forensic pathologist said (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

The autopsy found the teen’s cause and manner of death to be “undetermined” pending further investigation. Crump announced the preliminary findings in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the annual NAACP National Convention in Chicago.

The independent autopsy report did not show any evidence of fractures or deep tissue injuries, the Associated Press reported. It also described a “red discoloration” on the back of Wells’ skull as “inconclusive” and meriting further investigation, according to Crump.

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Forensic pathologist says ‘non-accidental factors’ not being ruled out Dr. Robert Mitchell, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, wrote in the report that the possibility that “non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death” could not be ruled out.

The Mississippi medical examiner has yet to release the results of the state autopsy. Toxicology tests can take weeks. Those results have not been released yet either.

Lawyers for Wells’ family said that they spoke to the prosecuting attorney last week about procedural matters. However, officials with the sheriff’s department have not shared any updates on the investigation’s findings after Wells’ death.

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Crump said that he is working alongside the local prosecutor to inspect the teen’s phone. The prosecutor will present the results of the investigation to a grand jury once it is completed, Crump said.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.