US stock market opens lower as S&P 500 holds steady, Nasdaq slips on OpenAI IPO delay
US stock market opened lower as OpenAI IPO delay concerns weighed on AI stocks. Nasdaq, chip makers and SoftBank fell amid global tech sell-off.
US stock markets opened lower on Friday. The three major indexes started the day in the red after investors sold technology stocks. Shortly after the opening bell (9:30 a.m. ET), the S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1% at the open.
The tech-heavy index was the biggest loser among the three major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237 points, or 0.5%, soon after trading began. Later in the trading session, losses became smaller. The S&P 500 and Dow traded near the flat line, while the Nasdaq was down about 0.3%.
OpenAI IPO delay
Investors became worried after a report said OpenAI may delay its IPO until next year, as per New York Times. The report said OpenAI is thinking about delaying its IPO because of SpaceX's weak stock performance after its market debut and the recent volatility in AI-related stocks.
The possible IPO delay raised concerns that AI companies may spend less on expensive infrastructure in the future. JPMorgan traders said the delay in raising money from public markets could make companies rethink whether current AI infrastructure spending is sustainable.
AI chip stocks fall
Chip stocks came under pressure after the report. Investors sold shares of companies linked to AI hardware. Micron Technology shares fell about 2%. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also dropped around 2%. Intel shares declined about 2% as well. Oracle shares fell more than 1%. The technology sell-off was even stronger in Asian markets.
SoftBank Group, one of OpenAI's major backers, fell more than 12%, leading losses in Asia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More