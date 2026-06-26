Sunward SA 60L Aurora plane crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper CITIC Tower; video goes viral
Sunward SA 60L Aurora plane crash: A small aircraft reportedly hit Beijing's CITIC Tower, damaging the skyscraper as officials evacuated the building.
A Sunward SA 60L Aurora small aircraft reportedly crashed into Beijing's CITIC Tower. The aircraft was a Chinese-made light aircraft and is considered one of China's most successful domestically produced small planes. The crash happened at CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, which is Beijing's tallest skyscraper.
The skyscraper has 109 floors and stands about 1,700 feet tall. Videos shared on social media showed the small plane hitting the skyscraper. The impact reportedly shattered two windows of the building. Viral videos also showed pieces of the aircraft falling from the building after the crash. Thick smoke was seen rising from the ground floor of the building after the incident.
Sunward SA 60L plane crash damage
Wreckage from the aircraft was seen scattered near the building. One of the aircraft's wings was found lying beside the building. Another photo reportedly showed a large hole in the side of the skyscraper. The aircraft involved was identified as Sunward SA 60L Aurora, registration B-12PP. The building was emptied after the crash. It was not clear how many people were injured or killed.
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The CITIC Tower is in Beijing's Chaoyang District, in the city's main business area. It is the third-tallest building in China, after Shanghai Tower and Ping An Finance Centre. According to News18, the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft when it crashed.
Flight before crash
The aircraft had taken off from Shifosi Airport about 30 minutes before the incident. The plane was preparing to return to Shifosi Airport for landing at around 5:40 pm. Before landing, the aircraft reportedly moved away from its planned flight path.
Flight tracking data followed the aircraft until it reached the area near Beijing's East Fifth Ring Road, according to the report by News18. The aircraft then lost signal. After losing signal, contact with the aircraft could not be established.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More