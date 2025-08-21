Bull calf living on 28th floor of Tamil Nadu skyscraper leaves internet with questions: ‘Is he potty trained?’

A video of a three-month-old bull calf living with its rescuers on the 28th floor of a Tamil Nadu skyscraper overlooking the Bay of Bengal has surprised social media users. In an interview, Mr Alex's owner revealed how he was rescued and why he stays in the high-rise. A rescued bull calf with its owner. (Instagram/@saianimalactivist)

Sai Vignesh, whose Instagram bio says he is an animal rescuer and activist, shared the video with a caption that reads, “Alex! The calf that lives in an apartment!”

In the video, Mr Alex’s owner says she rescued him when he was in a pretty bad condition after being hit by a car. To give him proper medication and care, she brought the calf to her home and at that point, he was less than a month old.

With love and care, the calf grew stronger and became a part of the rescuer’s family. He even loves hanging out with the dogs at the house.

While talking about Mr Alex, his owner told Vignesh he is very gentle and loves cuddles.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video has prompted varied reactions from social media users. While some expressed their surprise, others had questions for Mr Alex’s rescuer, and a few were simply happy to see the video.

An individual asked, “What will she do when he grows too big for the flat and the elevator?” Another posted, “Mr Alex is such a handsome fellow, truly adorable, and hats off to you. Great work. God bless.”

A third commented, “So nice!!! I wish I lived on a farm with all these animals!” A fourth inquired, "Is he potty trained?" A fifth wrote, “Literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Mr Alex was rescued from the streets of Neelankarai in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He now lives in an apartment overlooking the Bay of Bengal.