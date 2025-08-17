Wildlife officials share heartbreaking video of great horned owl rescued from glue trap: 'Please don't do this'

A great horned owl in Orange County found itself in life-threatening trouble after it got stuck in a glue trap designed for rodents and pests. Rendered unable to fly or hunt, the raptor was rescued by a passerby who rushed the bird to Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach on July 23. A great horned owl was rescued from a glue trap.(Instagram/wetlandswildlifecarecenter)

However, in an attempt to help, the rescuer used scissors to cut away the sticky material, thereby accidentally trimming off many of the owl’s feathers. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, executive director of the center Debbie McGuire said that the person believed they were doing the right thing, but the cut feathers have significantly delayed the owl's rehabilitation.

Feathers don’t grow back like hair

Debbe McGuire explained that, unlike human hair, bird feathers do not keep growing if cut. They have to be naturally replaced during a molt. Most owls, the LA Times report added, molt once a year, but larger birds like great horned owls molt more slowly, sometimes taking two or more years to replace all their feathers.

The rescued owl may face a long recovery. If it regrows enough feathers within a year, it could return to the wild. However, if the rehabilitation takes too long, experts warn it may no longer adapt to life in nature. McGuire elaborated, saying the owl could instead become an educational ambassador to teach people that glue traps should be avoided.

Treatment and rehabilitation

Staff at the wildlife rescue center, the LA Times report stated, used vegetable oil and solvents to dissolve the remaining glue before washing, feeding, and hydrating the bird. It was then transferred to the Orange County Bird of Prey Center for commencement of its rehabilitation.

Veterinarian Elizabeth Woods, who treated the owl, used the moment to urge the public to stop using glue traps. She was quoted in the report saying that the glue traps catch more than just pests and added that even for rodents, glue traps are a cruel way to die.

A wider problem

At least once a month, McGuire says, the center gets calls about animals that are stuck in glue. When birds try to feed on rodents or snakes that have already been trapped, they frequently get caught. The center has recently saved orioles and barn owls from similar predicaments.

New Zealand, Iceland, and England are among the countries that have already outlawed glue traps. Rep. Ted Lieu attempted to pass a nationwide ban bill in the United States in 2024, but it was unsuccessful.

What to do if you find a bird stuck

Rescue professionals emphasize that trying to tear birds free or cut their feathers can result in long-term damage. The safest course of action is to quickly transport the animal to a licensed wildlife center after wrapping it and the trap in a towel.

In the past year alone, the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center has rehabilitated over 8,600 sick or injured animals. According to McGuire, anyone outside of Orange County who wants guidance on nearby treatment options can give the organization a call.

FAQs

Q1: Can the rescued great horned owl fly again?

Possibly, but it may take a year or more for its feathers to regrow. If recovery takes too long, the owl may remain in captivity.

Q2: Why are glue traps dangerous for wildlife?

They indiscriminately trap not just rodents but birds, snakes, and other animals, leading to starvation, dehydration, or injury.

Q3: Are glue traps banned in the US?

Not nationwide. Some US cities, such as West Hollywood and Ojai, have banned them. A federal bill introduced in 2024 stalled in Congress.