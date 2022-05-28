Home / World News / Monkeypox patients should stay away from pet rodents for 3 weeks: UK experts
world news

Monkeypox patients should stay away from pet rodents for 3 weeks: UK experts

A large number of monkeypox cases have been reported from the US and Europe. 
Monkeypox: An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, The company, headquartered in Denmark, is the only one in the world to have approval for a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos in the U.S. and Imvanex in Europe, which is also effective against monkeypox.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Monkeypox: An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, The company, headquartered in Denmark, is the only one in the world to have approval for a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos in the U.S. and Imvanex in Europe, which is also effective against monkeypox. (REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin

Monkeypox patients have been urged to stay away from pet rodents in households for a minimum of three weeks in the United Kingdom by health experts. The country has registered over 100 patients infected with the virus this month even as monkeypox was largely believed to be confined to the African nations. The WHO on Friday said it fears the possibility of community spread.

“Based on the current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days) and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter,” reads a statement on the website of the UK government. “Appropriate risk management for laboratory staff handling samples, or vets and animal health professionals handling or taking samples from the pets, should also be established.”

In its latest update, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday said it has logged 101 cases since May 7. “The risk to the UK population remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body,” the UKHSA stressed.

“Although this advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these people in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner,” it said.

Many cases in Europe have been reported at sex clinics. The virus, which was first reported in monkeys, has spread in the United States and Europe.

The WHO has raised concerns over the spread in non-endemic countries, calling it highly unusual.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
monkeypox united kingdom
monkeypox united kingdom
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ukrainian president's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak&nbsp;

    Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia ‘isn’t worth a broken penny'

    Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force. Read: Ukraine Zelensky says war getting worse as 'Russia going all in': Top points Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.

  • A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York. (File image)

    Victoria's Secret pays $8.3m settlement to sacked Thai workers

    Over a thousand sacked Thai garment workers who made bras for a factory supplying lingerie giant Victoria's Secret have received a landmark $8.3 million settlement, labour rights activists said Saturday. Brilliant Alliance Thai closed down its Samut Prakan factory in March 2021 after going bankrupt. But the 1250 laid-off workers -- many of whom had worked at the factory for over a decade -- did not receive severance payouts mandated under Thai law.

  • Superyacht "Motor Yacht A", owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, is seen moored on the River Thames besides HMS Belfast (R) in London.

    How a Russian billionaire used his wife to protect his wealth: Report

    Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter. When the war in Ukraine began in February, however, Melnichenko grew concerned that he would be designated under the European Union's Russia sanctions regime, the people familiar with the matter said.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he agrees that the Russia-Ukraine war could continue until the end of next year.&nbsp;

    Boris Johnson looking beyond Partygate but more hurdles loom

    Boris Johnson escaped without a major rebellion as “partygate” came to a head, with most Tory MPs deciding the illegal pandemic gatherings in Downing Street did not warrant bringing down a prime minister. “Well no, I wouldn't agree,” he said. Also read: Boris Johnson pictured drinking at party during UK lockdown Yet there are significant challenges ahead, including difficult elections in two parliamentary districts and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

  • ISIS chief Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi.

    Islamic State’s new chief detained in Turkey: Reports

    The Islamic State group's new leader Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi has reportedly been captured in a recent raid in Istanbul, according to Bloomberg and local media reports. Security officials in Turkey believe they have detained a man who has been leading the jihadist group since its previous chief Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi was killed in a US operation in Syria in February, reported Bloomberg.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out