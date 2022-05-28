Monkeypox patients should stay away from pet rodents for 3 weeks: UK experts
Monkeypox patients have been urged to stay away from pet rodents in households for a minimum of three weeks in the United Kingdom by health experts. The country has registered over 100 patients infected with the virus this month even as monkeypox was largely believed to be confined to the African nations. The WHO on Friday said it fears the possibility of community spread.
“Based on the current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days) and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter,” reads a statement on the website of the UK government. “Appropriate risk management for laboratory staff handling samples, or vets and animal health professionals handling or taking samples from the pets, should also be established.”
In its latest update, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday said it has logged 101 cases since May 7. “The risk to the UK population remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body,” the UKHSA stressed.
“Although this advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these people in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner,” it said.
Many cases in Europe have been reported at sex clinics. The virus, which was first reported in monkeys, has spread in the United States and Europe.
The WHO has raised concerns over the spread in non-endemic countries, calling it highly unusual.
-
Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia ‘isn’t worth a broken penny'
Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force. Read: Ukraine Zelensky says war getting worse as 'Russia going all in': Top points Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.
-
Victoria's Secret pays $8.3m settlement to sacked Thai workers
Over a thousand sacked Thai garment workers who made bras for a factory supplying lingerie giant Victoria's Secret have received a landmark $8.3 million settlement, labour rights activists said Saturday. Brilliant Alliance Thai closed down its Samut Prakan factory in March 2021 after going bankrupt. But the 1250 laid-off workers -- many of whom had worked at the factory for over a decade -- did not receive severance payouts mandated under Thai law.
-
How a Russian billionaire used his wife to protect his wealth: Report
Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko ceded ownership of two of the world's largest coal and fertilizers companies to his wife the day before he was sanctioned by the European Union, according to three people familiar with the matter. When the war in Ukraine began in February, however, Melnichenko grew concerned that he would be designated under the European Union's Russia sanctions regime, the people familiar with the matter said.
-
Boris Johnson looking beyond Partygate but more hurdles loom
Boris Johnson escaped without a major rebellion as “partygate” came to a head, with most Tory MPs deciding the illegal pandemic gatherings in Downing Street did not warrant bringing down a prime minister. “Well no, I wouldn't agree,” he said. Also read: Boris Johnson pictured drinking at party during UK lockdown Yet there are significant challenges ahead, including difficult elections in two parliamentary districts and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
-
Islamic State’s new chief detained in Turkey: Reports
The Islamic State group's new leader Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi has reportedly been captured in a recent raid in Istanbul, according to Bloomberg and local media reports. Security officials in Turkey believe they have detained a man who has been leading the jihadist group since its previous chief Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi was killed in a US operation in Syria in February, reported Bloomberg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics