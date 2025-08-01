Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Anaconda shooting reports: Police respond to active shooter claims at Owl Bar

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 12:03 am IST

Reports of a shooting at Owl Bar in Anaconda, MT surfaced Friday. A police chase is reportedly underway; no official word yet from authorities.

Reports of an active shooter surfaced from the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana on Friday afternoon. Multiple people reported that several were injured in the reported shooting at the bar on East 3rd Street in downtown Anaconda.

Representational.(Unsplash)

A police chase for the suspect who fled the scene is also being reported. However. as of now, there is no word from the Anaconda Deer Lodge County Police Department on the city authorities.

Very few details are available at the moment. This story is being updated as more details come.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
