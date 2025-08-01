Anaconda shooting reports: Police respond to active shooter claims at Owl Bar

Reports of an active shooter surfaced from the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana on Friday afternoon. Multiple people reported that several were injured in the reported shooting at the bar on East 3rd Street in downtown Anaconda. Representational.(Unsplash)

A police chase for the suspect who fled the scene is also being reported. However. as of now, there is no word from the Anaconda Deer Lodge County Police Department on the city authorities.

Very few details are available at the moment. This story is being updated as more details come.

This is a breaking news.