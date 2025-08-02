Where is Michael Brown? Anaconda bar, Montana suspect's first photo surfaces; massive manhunt underway

Michael Brown was identified as the suspect in the shooting at The Own Bar in Anaconda, Montana. According to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center, the 45-year-old is from Anaconda and is currently at large. Michael Paul Brown was identified as the Montana shooting suspect(Facebook and Unsplash)

Where is Michael Brown?

Authorities said Brown was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana plates DTY493. The vehicle was seen heading west of Anaconda on Stumptown Road.

First photo of Michael Brown surfaces

Meanwhile, the first photos of Michael Brown was shared by the police department. At this time, officials are yet to confirm specifics about the motive of the suspect.

“Be advised suspect in shooting is believed to be armed and dangerous. Suspect is Michael Paul Brown and was last seen in the stumptown area. Public is advised to stay out of the stumptown area and surrounding areas. If seen do not approach. Contact 911 for any way to contact Michael Paul Brown,” the police department said on social media.

Multiple shot in Anaconda

Meanwhile, the ATF said that multiple people have been shot at a Montana business, and authorities are searching for a suspect. Officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda.

The suspect’s home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“There is an active shooter in Anaconda Deer Lodge. Granite County deputys are at the Georgetown Lake / Flint Creek area. The shooter is said to be wearing a tye dyed shirt, blue jeans and a orange bandana. There is no threat to Granite county at this time,” the sheriff's office noted.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.

(With AP inputs)