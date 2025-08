Multiple people were shot at The Owl's Bar in Anaconda, Montana, on Friday afternoon, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed. Amid a manhunt for the suspect, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center said on Facebook that Micheal ‘Mike' Paul Brown is the suspect in the shooting on East 3rd Street in Anaconda.

Michael Paul Brown, the suspect in the Montana mass shooting (L) and Representational.(Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center on Facebook and Unsplash)