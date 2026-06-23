Soy allergy alert: Power Plate Meals recalls frozen meatloaf product nationwide

Power Plate Meals LLC has recalled about 5,795 pounds of frozen meatloaf meals across the U.S. because the products may contain soy that is not listed on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall was announced on June 18 after food safety officials found a labeling mistake that could be dangerous for people who are allergic to soy. Power Plate Meals recall: USDA recalls 5,795 pounds of frozen meatloaf meals due to undeclared soy allergen. (Pexel/Representative image) (PEXEL)

Power Plate Meals recall: All you need to know The affected product is the 13.3-ounce vacuum-sealed tray called "Power Plate Meals Meatloaf With Garlic Mashed Potatoes". The recalled meals were produced between June 25, 2025, and June 10, 2026. The products carry use-by dates ranging from June 25, 2026, through June 10, 2027.

Consumers can identify the recalled meals by looking for establishment number "217SEND" inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging. The products were distributed in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as noted by Newsweek. Officials warned that some of the meals could still be sitting in consumers' freezers.

Why the frozen meals were recalled? The recall was issued because soy is present in the product but was left off the ingredients label. The labeling problem was discovered after a state inspector informed federal food safety officials that soy was missing from the ingredients list. Soy is considered one of the nine major food allergens in the United States and must be clearly listed on food packaging, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The other major allergens that must be declared on labels are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and sesame. Food companies are required by federal law to clearly mention major allergens so consumers can make safe food choices. If allergens are not properly listed, people may accidentally eat ingredients that can cause serious allergic reactions, according to food safety officials via Newsweek.

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Soy allergy health risks So far, no illnesses or allergic reactions linked to the recalled meals have been reported. Even though no injuries have been reported, officials said the risk remains serious for people who have soy allergies. People who are allergic to soy can experience symptoms such as hives, skin rashes, swelling, breathing problems, and other allergic reactions after eating soy.

In severe cases, soy exposure can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that requires immediate medical treatment. FSIS is urging consumers not to eat the recalled meals if they have purchased them. Officials said consumers should either throw the products away or return them to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who believes they had an allergic reaction after eating the product should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Food recall safety warning Undeclared allergens remain one of the biggest reasons for food recalls in the United States, according to FDA and USDA data cited by Newsweek. In 2025, nearly 38.8% of all FDA and USDA food recalls were linked to undeclared allergens.

Officials described this recall as a precautionary measure but stressed that even small amounts of an undeclared allergen can trigger serious or potentially deadly reactions in sensitive individuals. The recall highlights the importance of accurate food labels, especially for people who depend on allergen information to avoid severe health risks, according to federal food safety regulators.