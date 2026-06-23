Craving your mom's homemade meals? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple home-style aloo gobhi recipe seasoned with nostalgia

There are some evenings when all you want is a plate of your mum's homemade comfort food – the kind that instantly lifts your mood and makes you feel at home. But for many people living away from their parents, those familiar flavours are often missed the most. However, sometimes the best way to satisfy that craving is to recreate the dish yourself. And with the right recipe, you might just surprise yourself with a version that's every bit as comforting – if not even better than you imagined. Read more to know all about the Indian recipe. (Pinterest)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared his recipe for spicy, home-style aloo gobhi that tastes just like the comforting meals many of us grew up eating. Packed with simple ingredients and nostalgic flavours, this humble sabzi is the kind of dish that instantly reminds you of your mum's cooking. The best part? You can recreate it in your own kitchen by following his easy step-by-step method.

In an Instagram video shared on June 22, the chef wrote, “There is nothing quite like the comfort of a perfectly made, homely aloo gobhi. It’s the ultimate comfort food that brings back memories of family lunches and Maa ke haath ka khaana (mom’s homemade food). No fancy ingredients, just pure flavours and simple spices done right.”