Craving a fuss-free bowl of comfort food? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's creamy one pot pasta recipe that is super easy

After a long day at work, there are evenings when the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen. All you crave is a steaming bowl of comfort food that comes together quickly, requires minimal effort and still delivers on both flavour and nutrition. This is where one-pot meals truly shine. Not only do they simplify the cooking process, but they also mean fewer utensils to wash afterwards – a welcome bonus when you're already exhausted. If you're looking for a satisfying meal that ticks all these boxes, here’s the perfect recipe for you. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a quick and fuss-free one-pot pasta recipe that is perfect for busy days when you want a comforting homemade meal without spending hours in the kitchen. Requiring minimal effort and fewer utensils, this easy recipe also means less cleaning up afterwards, making it perfect for days when you’re already exhausted.

In an Instagram video shared on June 14, the chef highlights, “Kuch recipes ka best part yeh hota hai ki usse banane ke baad sink mein bartan bhi kam hote hain (The best part about some recipes is that they leave you with fewer dishes to wash afterwards). This One Pot Pasta is creamy, comforting and exactly the kind of meal busy days need.”