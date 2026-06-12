Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Indian Morning Meal Made With Flattened Rice And Vegetables For Balanced Family Breakfasts

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha combines flattened rice, vegetables, and protein-rich ingredients for a quick, nutritious breakfast.

    Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:59 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha gives a wholesome twist to a much-loved Indian favourite by adding ingredients that increase protein and fibre without making the dish heavy. Popular among sanjeev kapoor vegetable poha recipe fans, this breakfast is easy to prepare and fits well into busy mornings.

    Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Healthy Vegetable Poha (Freepik)
    Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Healthy Vegetable Poha (Freepik)

    Poha has been enjoyed across many Indian states for generations, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where it is a popular breakfast choice. Flattened rice naturally provides iron and easy-to-digest carbohydrates, while green peas, carrots, beans, and peanuts add fibre and plant protein. Paneer, roasted seeds, or chickpeas can further improve the nutritional profile. A squeeze of fresh lemon enhances iron absorption, making healthy vegetable poha for weight loss a balanced meal option.

    The dish starts by lightly cooking mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and vegetables before adding soaked poha and mild spices. Peanuts add plant protein and healthy fats, while green peas and carrots contribute fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness. Fresh coriander and lemon juice enhance flavour and help improve iron absorption from poha. Optional paneer or sprouts increase the protein content, making the dish more balanced and suitable for active lifestyles. The quick cooking process preserves the freshness and texture of the vegetables, creating a nutritious breakfast that works well for busy weekdays and summer mornings.

    Regular poha mainly combines flattened rice with onions and basic seasonings, while Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha includes vegetables, peanuts, and protein-rich additions for greater nutritional balance. The enhanced version offers more fibre, protein, and texture while maintaining the light and refreshing qualities that make poha a favourite breakfast across India.

    Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha vs Regular Poha: Which Breakfast Offers Better Nutrition?

    Feature

    Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha

    Regular Poha

    Main Ingredients

    Poha, vegetables, peanuts, paneer

    Poha, onions, basic spices

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Texture

    Crunchy and colourful

    Soft and simple

    Taste

    Nutty and mildly spicy

    Light and savoury

    Iron Content

    Higher with vegetables and lemon

    Naturally present

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Better due to added protein

    Good

    Satiety

    Longer lasting

    Moderate

    Nutritional Balance

    More balanced

    Basic

    Best For

    Healthy breakfast

    Quick everyday meal

    Fibre

    Rich

    Moderate

    Quick Facts About This Breakfast Favourite

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian

    Main Ingredient: Flattened rice

    Best Served With: Curd or fresh fruit

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha Recipe

    Fresh vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and soft poha create a colourful breakfast packed with protein, flavour, and everyday nutrition.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups thick poha
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • ½ cup green peas
    • ½ cup carrots, chopped
    • ¼ cup beans, chopped
    • ¼ cup roasted peanuts
    • ½ cup paneer, crumbled
    • 1 tablespoon oil
    • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
    • 8 curry leaves
    • 2 green chillies, chopped
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves

    Instructions

    1. Wash the poha gently and let it rest for a few minutes until soft but separate.
    2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies until aromatic.
    3. Add chopped onions and cook until they become soft and translucent.
    4. Stir in the carrots, beans, and green peas, then cook until slightly tender.
    5. Add turmeric and salt, mixing the spices evenly with the vegetables.
    6. Fold the softened poha into the vegetable mixture and combine gently.
    7. Add roasted peanuts and crumbled paneer to increase the protein content.
    8. Cook everything together for two to three minutes on low heat.
    9. Mix in fresh lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves before serving.
    10. Serve the protein-rich vegetable poha hot as a wholesome breakfast.

    Smart Ways to Make Vegetable Poha More Nutritious

    1. Add sprouts to the poha to naturally increase the protein and fibre content.
    2. Mix crumbled paneer into the recipe for extra calcium and high-quality protein.
    3. Include colourful vegetables such as capsicum, carrots, and peas for additional vitamins.
    4. Sprinkle roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds over the poha for healthy fats and minerals.
    5. Use roasted peanuts instead of fried peanuts to keep the meal lighter.
    6. Add fresh coriander and mint leaves to improve flavour and antioxidant intake.
    7. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the poha to help improve iron absorption.
    8. Cook the poha with minimal oil to maintain a balanced calorie level.
    9. Include boiled chickpeas for additional plant-based protein and texture.
    10. Pair the poha with a bowl of curd for probiotics and extra nutrition.

    Nutritional Value of Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha

    Protein-rich vegetable poha combines flattened rice, vegetables, nuts, and dairy to provide balanced energy and essential nutrients">balanced energy and essential nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    290 kcal

    Protein

    11 g

    Carbohydrates

    38 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Iron

    3.5 mg

    Calcium

    160 mg

    Potassium

    320 mg

    Vitamin C

    18 mg

    Folate

    45 mcg

    FAQs

    Is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha good for weight loss?

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha combines fibre and protein, making the breakfast suitable for balanced weight-management plans.

    How can Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha become higher in protein?

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha can include paneer, sprouts, roasted peanuts, seeds, or boiled chickpeas for extra protein.

    Can Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha be prepared for meal prep?

    Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha can be prepared ahead and stored for a convenient breakfast or lunch option.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Indian Morning Meal Made With Flattened Rice And Vegetables For Balanced Family Breakfasts
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes