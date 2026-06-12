Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Indian Morning Meal Made With Flattened Rice And Vegetables For Balanced Family Breakfasts

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha gives a wholesome twist to a much-loved Indian favourite by adding ingredients that increase protein and fibre without making the dish heavy. Popular among sanjeev kapoor vegetable poha recipe fans, this breakfast is easy to prepare and fits well into busy mornings. Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Healthy Vegetable Poha (Freepik)

Poha has been enjoyed across many Indian states for generations, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where it is a popular breakfast choice. Flattened rice naturally provides iron and easy-to-digest carbohydrates, while green peas, carrots, beans, and peanuts add fibre and plant protein. Paneer, roasted seeds, or chickpeas can further improve the nutritional profile. A squeeze of fresh lemon enhances iron absorption, making healthy vegetable poha for weight loss a balanced meal option.

The dish starts by lightly cooking mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and vegetables before adding soaked poha and mild spices. Peanuts add plant protein and healthy fats, while green peas and carrots contribute fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness. Fresh coriander and lemon juice enhance flavour and help improve iron absorption from poha. Optional paneer or sprouts increase the protein content, making the dish more balanced and suitable for active lifestyles. The quick cooking process preserves the freshness and texture of the vegetables, creating a nutritious breakfast that works well for busy weekdays and summer mornings.

Regular poha mainly combines flattened rice with onions and basic seasonings, while Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha includes vegetables, peanuts, and protein-rich additions for greater nutritional balance. The enhanced version offers more fibre, protein, and texture while maintaining the light and refreshing qualities that make poha a favourite breakfast across India.