Add a refreshing twist to summer with chef Kunal Kapoor's take on mangoes: An easy recipe for tangy mango fizz

Summer is here – but so are mangoes, making the heat a little easier to bear. When the scorching afternoons start to sap your energy, a refreshing, tangy drink can be just what you need to feel revived. And there’s nothing quite like whipping up a quick cooler with the king of fruits, whose perfect balance of sweetness and citrusy tang makes it ideal for a thirst-quenching summer treat. Check out chef Kunal Kapoor's mango fizz recipe below! (Pinterest; Instagram)

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Kunal Kapoor, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, has shared a refreshing mango fizz recipe – an ideal summer cooler that celebrates the king of fruits, mango, in all its juicy, vibrant glory.

In an Instagram video shared on April 20, the chef points out, “Mango season is here, and suddenly everything feels a little better. That first bite of a ripe mango? Unmatched. Now imagine that in a glass - this mango fizz is exactly that mood. Today we will make a great drink using mango which is very easy and very refreshing, especially in the summers.”