Mumbai woman says boss sent mangoes after she mentioned missing them: ‘God bless such leaders’

A Mumbai woman recently shared a heartwarming workplace moment on social media after her director arranged for mangoes to be delivered to her home, days after she casually mentioned missing them. The story has drawn attention online, with many users praising the thoughtful act and calling it an example of compassionate leadership. A Mumbai woman recalled her director surprising her with mangoes after hearing her talk about missing them. (X/@MudrikaKavdia)

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Taking to X, the woman named Mudrika Kavdia shared a post describing the incident and expressing gratitude for her director’s gesture.

"I casually told my Director the other day in a meeting that we’re still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much me and my dadi were missing them. He’s sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my home. God bless such leaders."

Alongside the post, Kavdia also shared a photograph showing the boxes of mangoes that were delivered to her house.

Take a look here at the post: