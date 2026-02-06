Mumbai woman expresses concern over dangerously overcrowded local trains: 'Life-threatening'
A Mumbai woman shared her frustrations over dangerously overcrowded local trains, saying the city’s “lifeline” has become life-threatening.
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, sees people travelling daily for long hours to reach work, school, and other places. But what often goes unnoticed is the danger the overcrowded trains pose to commuters.
A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by a Mumbai woman, Mudrika Kavdia, highlighted the dangers of Mumbai’s overcrowded local trains.
According to the post, carriages built for 1,200 passengers now carry up to 5,000, making accidents a regular occurrence.
While these trains are called the “lifeline of Mumbai,” the woman says the system is becoming life-threatening.
“Lifeline shouldn’t be life-threatening,” the caption of the post reads.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Also Read: Indian woman born in the US finds unexpected warmth in India after relocating: ‘I felt included’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
X users reacted strongly to the post, sharing their own experiences of overcrowded trains and daily risks.
One of the users commented, “And no one is bothered to improve the state of the Mumbai local. Every year, they are proposing roads in the air, roads on water, roads underwater, but no proposal on improving or reducing the load on the Mumbai local.”
A second user commented, “People have normalised and accepted this state of Mumbai local. They romanticise it by calling it ‘the spirit of Mumbai’. We get what we deserve.”
Also Read: Gurgaon man records wife working at 1:30 am, calls out office culture: ‘New moms shouldn’t be abused like this’
A third user commented, “With Mumbai handling one of the highest daily commuter volumes in the world, relying on an overstretched local train system is risky.”
“Its really sad and the rush is extremely tough,” another user commented.
Recently, morning rush hour turned fatal for a woman who slipped while attempting to board a crowded moving train at Badlapur station on Saturday.
Chetna Devarukhkar, a resident of Badlapur East, used to catch a train to Thane for work every morning. On Saturday, she slipped into the gap between platform 3 and the CSMT-bound train and was tragically run over.