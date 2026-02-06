Mumbai woman expresses concern over dangerously overcrowded local trains: 'Life-threatening'

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, sees people travelling daily for long hours to reach work, school, and other places. But what often goes unnoticed is the danger the overcrowded trains pose to commuters. Mudrika Kavdia highlighted the dangers of Mumbai’s overcrowded local trains. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by a Mumbai woman, Mudrika Kavdia, highlighted the dangers of Mumbai’s overcrowded local trains.

According to the post, carriages built for 1,200 passengers now carry up to 5,000, making accidents a regular occurrence.

While these trains are called the “lifeline of Mumbai,” the woman says the system is becoming life-threatening.

“Lifeline shouldn’t be life-threatening,” the caption of the post reads.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Indian woman born in the US finds unexpected warmth in India after relocating: ‘I felt included’