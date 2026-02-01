Gurgaon man films new mother working at 1:30 am, questions office culture: 'Manager has made her life hell'

Working mothers often struggle to balance their careers and family life, especially when they return to work after childbirth. The man claims his wife is a Chartered Accountant who has cleared one of India’s most demanding exams. (@lifeworklullaby/Instagram)

Many face long hours, pressure from managers, and little emotional support. A recent video from Gurgaon has brought this issue into the spotlight.

The video was shared on Instagram by @lifeworklullaby with the caption, “Corporate toxicity is true. This is exactly when she was dealing with her postpartum.”

In the video, a man from Gurgaon records his wife, a new mother, sitting with her laptop at 1:30 am and continuing to work, as he questions the heavy demands placed on her despite her recent transition into motherhood.

“Manager has made her life hell,” he says.

Also Read: Laid-off man walks out of VP-level interview after waiting over an hour: 'Chose dignity over desperation' Calls out toxic culture: The man then questions what people expect from a woman who has just become a mother. “Matlab tum yaar ek nayi mother se kya expect karte ho ki wo bacche ka bhi dhayan rakhe aur tumhare liye 16-16 ghante kaam bhi kare? (What do you expect from a new mother, taking care of her baby and working 16-hour days?)”

He also speaks about his wife’s professional background. The man says she is a Chartered Accountant who cleared one of the most difficult exams in India.

According to him, she now doubts her own worth because of the pressure she faces at work.

He says that someone who can handle complex audit reports is being made to feel that she cannot balance a career and motherhood.

The man further criticises what he calls “global work culture”. He says that if a workplace cannot support a mother, then it is not truly global, but toxic.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.