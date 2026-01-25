Laid-off man walks out of VP-level interview after waiting over an hour: 'Chose dignity over desperation'

Laid-off employees often rush into new roles simply to survive, but one laid-off 43-year-old man chose to walk out of a VP-level interview rather than settle for poor treatment. The interview was scheduled for 8 pm, but he was kept waiting past 9 pm. (@midlifereboot43/Instagram)

In a video shared on Instagram, @midlifereboot43 explained why he left the interview despite being unemployed.

According to the post, the man walked out of a VP-level interview after waiting for more than an hour. The interview was scheduled for 8 pm, but he was kept waiting past 9 pm.

“I should be desperate, but this interview was supposed to start at 8 pm, a red flag there itself, starting so late, but they made me wait past 9 pm,” he adds.

Also Read: Laid-off employee opens up about landing new job within a month with 50% hike: 'It wasn't smooth' Prioritising dignity over desperation: He added that if the company treats candidates like this before they even join, it raises doubts about what working there would be like. “I don’t know how bad it would be once I joined. So let’s see. We’ll move to the next job, the next role, the next interview. This reboot will continue.”

The man, who has six to eight months of runway to survive without a job, captioned his Instagram post: “Always choose dignity over desperation.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.