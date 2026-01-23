Edit Profile
    ₹11 LPA salary to sudden layoff: Techie from remote town shares emotional Reddit post

    Recently, a laid-off techie shared the emotional toll of sudden job loss while trying to support a family.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:32 AM IST
    By Sakshi Sah
    Layoffs can often lead to anxiety, but when you are the sole earner for your family, the pressure is even higher.

    The techie had secured the role through campus placements with a salary of 11 LPA. (Pexels/Representational Image)
    Recently, a 2023 graduate and full-stack developer shared on Reddit about being laid off after a product was shut down at a Fortune 500 company.

    The techie had secured the role through campus placements with a salary of 11 LPA and was a full-stack developer.

    “Laid off and anxious. Unsure of what to do moving forward,” the caption of the post reads.

    Also Read: Gurgaon techie laid off 5 months after joining, manager unaware: 'HR called me for a meeting'

    Anxiety after sudden layoff:

    According to the post, the techie had never formally studied data structures and algorithms, relying instead on core subjects and projects featuring React to secure the placement.

    Coming from a remote town, the salary was enough to support the family. “From a remote town, a salary of 75-80k was a good enough thing for me to sustain my family,” the post adds.

    Following the product shutdown, the entire team was laid off and received a two-month severance.

    “I've prepared my resume and started applying, but I'm unsure if I'm doing things right. I'm currently typing this up at 4 am and the anxiety is killing me as my family is dependent on me,” the techie adds.

    Also Read: High-rise painter dangles mid-air, reveals 35,000 income: 'Degree hum bhi kiye hai'

    Check out the post here:

    Screengrab of the Reddit post. (Reddit)
    Here's how people reacted to the post:

    Reddit users reacted with a mix of support and advice. Many empathised with the techie, sharing stories of similar layoffs and the stress of being the sole earner for a family.

    One of the users commented, “This is scary, especially when family depends on you, so what you’re feeling is completely normal.”

    A second user commented, “I’m really sorry you’re going through this. Getting laid off hits harder than people admit.”

    “Two months’ severance gives you a small buffer,” another user commented.

    (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

