₹11 LPA salary to sudden layoff: Techie from remote town shares emotional Reddit post
Recently, a laid-off techie shared the emotional toll of sudden job loss while trying to support a family.
Layoffs can often lead to anxiety, but when you are the sole earner for your family, the pressure is even higher.
Recently, a 2023 graduate and full-stack developer shared on Reddit about being laid off after a product was shut down at a Fortune 500 company.
The techie had secured the role through campus placements with a salary of 11 LPA and was a full-stack developer.
“Laid off and anxious. Unsure of what to do moving forward,” the caption of the post reads.
Anxiety after sudden layoff:
According to the post, the techie had never formally studied data structures and algorithms, relying instead on core subjects and projects featuring React to secure the placement.
Coming from a remote town, the salary was enough to support the family. “From a remote town, a salary of 75-80k was a good enough thing for me to sustain my family,” the post adds.
Following the product shutdown, the entire team was laid off and received a two-month severance.
“I've prepared my resume and started applying, but I'm unsure if I'm doing things right. I'm currently typing this up at 4 am and the anxiety is killing me as my family is dependent on me,” the techie adds.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted with a mix of support and advice. Many empathised with the techie, sharing stories of similar layoffs and the stress of being the sole earner for a family.
One of the users commented, “This is scary, especially when family depends on you, so what you’re feeling is completely normal.”
A second user commented, “I’m really sorry you’re going through this. Getting laid off hits harder than people admit.”
“Two months’ severance gives you a small buffer,” another user commented.
