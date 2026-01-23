₹11 LPA salary to sudden layoff: Techie from remote town shares emotional Reddit post

Layoffs can often lead to anxiety, but when you are the sole earner for your family, the pressure is even higher. The techie had secured the role through campus placements with a salary of 11 LPA. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a 2023 graduate and full-stack developer shared on Reddit about being laid off after a product was shut down at a Fortune 500 company.

The techie had secured the role through campus placements with a salary of 11 LPA and was a full-stack developer.

“Laid off and anxious. Unsure of what to do moving forward,” the caption of the post reads.

Anxiety after sudden layoff: According to the post, the techie had never formally studied data structures and algorithms, relying instead on core subjects and projects featuring React to secure the placement.

Coming from a remote town, the salary was enough to support the family. “From a remote town, a salary of 75-80k was a good enough thing for me to sustain my family,” the post adds.

Following the product shutdown, the entire team was laid off and received a two-month severance.

“I've prepared my resume and started applying, but I'm unsure if I'm doing things right. I'm currently typing this up at 4 am and the anxiety is killing me as my family is dependent on me,” the techie adds.