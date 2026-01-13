Gurgaon techie laid off 5 months after joining, manager unaware: 'HR called me for a meeting'

A backend developer in Gurgaon shared on Reddit that a startup has laid off the techie after just five months, despite meeting all performance expectations. The techie with 2 years of experience was laid off just five months after joining in August. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The decision came as a shock, as HR informed the techie during the first formal meeting since joining in August last year.

“Just got laid off, don’t know how to navigate this,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Laid-off techie opens up on burnout and high BP in 20s: ‘Hard work does not guarantee security’ Sudden layoff shocks employee: According to the post, the techie asked for clarification on what went wrong and how to improve in the future, but HR had no answer. Surprisingly, both the CTO and the team lead were unaware of the decision.

“The HR informed me that I’ve been laid off and this is purely business-related,” the post adds.

The team lead, who had been away for 12 days, asked the techie if there had been any conflicts at work, to which the techie replied: “I don’t interfere with personal opinion in business and mind my own business.”

“My team lead told me that don’t take it in a bad way, you are a good developer with good speaking skills and a good team mate,” the techie adds.