Gurgaon techie laid off 5 months after joining, manager unaware: 'HR called me for a meeting'
A Gurgaon professional recently faced a job termination despite strong performance and positive team feedback.
A backend developer in Gurgaon shared on Reddit that a startup has laid off the techie after just five months, despite meeting all performance expectations.
The decision came as a shock, as HR informed the techie during the first formal meeting since joining in August last year.
“Just got laid off, don’t know how to navigate this,” the caption of the post reads.
Sudden layoff shocks employee:
According to the post, the techie asked for clarification on what went wrong and how to improve in the future, but HR had no answer. Surprisingly, both the CTO and the team lead were unaware of the decision.
“The HR informed me that I’ve been laid off and this is purely business-related,” the post adds.
The team lead, who had been away for 12 days, asked the techie if there had been any conflicts at work, to which the techie replied: “I don’t interfere with personal opinion in business and mind my own business.”
“My team lead told me that don’t take it in a bad way, you are a good developer with good speaking skills and a good team mate,” the techie adds.
Reddit reacts:
The post received wide attention on Reddit, with many users expressing sympathy for the techie.
One of the users commented, “HR herself told you it’s business-related. The company’s probably doing a budget cut.”
A second user commented, “I have seen people getting fired for some reason, but sadly, you got fired without any reason. Sadly, the manager and team lead would have surely known this cause nomination could have happened, but they won't disclose.”
“Getting laid off after 5 months with zero feedback and your CTO not even knowing about it means this was a money problem, not a you problem,” another user commented.
