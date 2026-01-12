Techie quits after accepting 15 LPA package, Dubai company then reduces offer: ‘Revised offer is 13 LPA’

Receiving a higher package is a dream for any techie, but for one, it turned into a stressful trap that has sparked a discussion on Reddit. The techie resigned from the current company with a 60-day notice period. (Pexels/Representational Image)

What started as an exciting career move quickly became a story about the risks of relying on verbal promises and resigning too soon.

“Got 15LPA offer, resigned in current company, they reduced the offer, and current company is not retaining,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the Reddit post, a techie with 2.5 years of experience, currently earning 10 LPA at a company with good perks but a heavy workload and office politics, decided to explore new opportunities.

On a casual visit to a recruitment drive at another company, originally intended as a practice interview, the techie was offered a 15 LPA package with a 50k joining bonus.

Excited by the high package, the techie resigned from the current company, which has a 60-day notice period.

“The company has a 60-day notice period, and upon request after putting in their resignation, they agreed to let go in 30 days. But not retaining in any case,” the post adds.

“Now, just after 2026 started the new company, says your offer will get revised, and you will hear soon,” the post adds.

A few days later, the revised offer arrived 13 LPA with no joining bonus.

“The new company is from Dubai with a small office with almost no amenities (no food, games, etc.) and requires you to be present in the office 4 days a week.”