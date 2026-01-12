High-rise painter dangles mid-air, reveals ₹35,000 income: 'Degree hum bhi kiye hai'

A short video showing a casual conversation at a high-rise building has taken the internet by surprise, after a painter calmly revealed how much he earns while working mid-air. The video was shared on Instagram by Saniya Mirza. (@saniya.mirzzaa/Instagram)

What begins as a light question soon turns into a moment that leaves viewers stunned, challenging common ideas about income and education.

The video was shared on Instagram by Saniya Mirza. In the video Mirza is seen speaking to a painter who is working at height, secured with a safety harness.

Mirza asks him in Hindi whether wearing the harness causes back pain and jokes that he must be earning a lot of money.

“Ye jo apka harness banda hua hai apko kamar mai dard nahi hota? Bahut paisa lete hoge,” she says.

The painter, focused on his work, replies simply that he does not feel pain and earns a salary of ₹35,000. Her reaction shows clear shock at the figure.

Also Read: Zomato delivery rider gets birthday surprise from customer’s family: 'Dil jeet liya' Painter shares family background: The painter then shares more about his background, saying that he is educated and has completed a degree. “Degree humne bhi kiya hai”

He then adds that his brother works in the Army, while his sister serves in the Bihar Police.

The conversation then reveals that the painter is also involved in farming. When asked if he earns more than his sister and brother through agriculture, he replies yes, saying he makes around ₹10 lakh a year just by selling sugarcane.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.