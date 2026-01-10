UK man’s $1 Indian fairground ride video goes viral: ‘I can jump out if I want to’
Amani from England shared his experience of riding a $1 Indian fairground swing on Instagram.
A UK traveller’s visit to India turned into an unexpected thrill when he hopped on a local fairground ride, and the video has now gone viral on Instagram.
The video shows the man eagerly climbing onto a swing ride. With no belts or harnesses, the swing swung like a giant pendulum, leaving the foreigner visibly shocked at how “unsafe” it appeared.
The man, Amani from England, shared the video on Instagram.
'I can jump out if I want to':
Amani was visibly surprised at how cheap the ride was. “I only paid 1 dollar for this ride, so I don't know how safe it’s going to be. I can jump out if I want to,” he said.
The video captured his excitement as he screamed with joy while the swing soared back and forth.
Amani could be seen interacting with locals around the ride, exchanging smiles and laughter, which added a light-hearted touch to the thrilling experience.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted with a mix of concern and humour for the foreigner.
Many users were concerned about the safety of the ride, while others laughed at his surprised reactions and the way he enjoyed the swing.
One of the users commented, “Safety? Bro, your safety is in your hands.”
A second user commented, “Foreigners in India is my favourite genre of reels!”
A third user commented, “That's how Indians are trained for the world.”
“You are trying to meet God for only 1 dollar,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 6, 2026, and has since gained 7.4 million views and numerous comments.