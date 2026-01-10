UK man’s $1 Indian fairground ride video goes viral: ‘I can jump out if I want to’

A UK traveller’s visit to India turned into an unexpected thrill when he hopped on a local fairground ride, and the video has now gone viral on Instagram. The video captured Amani’s excitement as he screamed with joy on the swing. (@amanitravell/Instagram)

The video shows the man eagerly climbing onto a swing ride. With no belts or harnesses, the swing swung like a giant pendulum, leaving the foreigner visibly shocked at how “unsafe” it appeared.

The man, Amani from England, shared the video on Instagram.

'I can jump out if I want to': Amani was visibly surprised at how cheap the ride was. “I only paid 1 dollar for this ride, so I don't know how safe it’s going to be. I can jump out if I want to,” he said.

The video captured his excitement as he screamed with joy while the swing soared back and forth.

Amani could be seen interacting with locals around the ride, exchanging smiles and laughter, which added a light-hearted touch to the thrilling experience.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.