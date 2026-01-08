Vietnamese waiter wins hearts with his love for Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor reacts: 'Anandi will be Anandit'
A Vietnamese waiter, Win, charmed the internet with his love for Balika Vadhu.
A heartwarming video of a Vietnamese waiter recalling his love for the iconic Indian TV show Balika Vadhu, starring Avika Gor, has captured the attention of social media users.
In the video, the waiter, Win, fondly remembers how he and his family would watch the show as children, rushing home from school to catch each episode.
The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian visitor to the restaurant, Juhi Ghodgaonkar, who interacted with the waiter during her trip to Vietnam.
“Avika Gor, girl, you're popular in Vietnam. Also, he was the sweetest man to discuss his love for this show,” the caption of the post reads.
Childhood nostalgia wins hearts:
What began as a simple conversation about Indian cinema quickly turned into a charming moment of cross-cultural nostalgia. When asked about famous Bollywood stars, the waiter surprised everyone by expressing his love for Balika Vadhu instead.
The waiter’s eyes light up as he talks about the show, smiling as he recalls his childhood memories, which first aired in 2008.
“I'm a big fan with my family. I enjoyed the exaggerated expressions of the actors,” Win said.
Check out the video here:
Nostalgic series delights viewers:
Balika Vadhu, which starred Avika Gor as the young Anandi, became one of India’s most popular television shows.
The series, which explored the life of a child bride navigating tradition and change, struck a chord with audiences all around the world.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video quickly went viral, with Instagram users expressing delight at Win’s heartfelt memories of Balika Vadhu.
One of the users commented, “I have a friend from Bulgaria, and her whole family watches Balika Vadhu. When I first heard, I was like what wow!”
A second user commented, “I was in Vietnam a few weeks ago, and I was also shocked. They also watch Saath Nibhana Sathiya.”
“It's also famous in Romania lol,” another user commented.
“Anandi will be Anandit (Anandi will be happy)”, another person said.
The viral video even reached Avika Gor, who commented that the video “made her day.”