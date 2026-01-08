Vietnamese waiter wins hearts with his love for Balika Vadhu. Avika Gor reacts: 'Anandi will be Anandit'

A heartwarming video of a Vietnamese waiter recalling his love for the iconic Indian TV show Balika Vadhu, starring Avika Gor, has captured the attention of social media users. The video was shared on Instagram by Juhi Ghodgaonkar. (@juhihehehehe/Instagram)

In the video, the waiter, Win, fondly remembers how he and his family would watch the show as children, rushing home from school to catch each episode.

The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian visitor to the restaurant, Juhi Ghodgaonkar, who interacted with the waiter during her trip to Vietnam.

“Avika Gor, girl, you're popular in Vietnam. Also, he was the sweetest man to discuss his love for this show,” the caption of the post reads.

Childhood nostalgia wins hearts: What began as a simple conversation about Indian cinema quickly turned into a charming moment of cross-cultural nostalgia. When asked about famous Bollywood stars, the waiter surprised everyone by expressing his love for Balika Vadhu instead.

The waiter’s eyes light up as he talks about the show, smiling as he recalls his childhood memories, which first aired in 2008.

“I'm a big fan with my family. I enjoyed the exaggerated expressions of the actors,” Win said.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.