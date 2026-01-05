IShowSpeed races a cheetah in viral video, internet reacts in disbelief: 'No way it scratched you'

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed once again grabbed attention online with a bold and unusual race that shocked and surprised viewers. In a video going viral online, the American content creator was spotted taking part in a race against a wild cheetah – the world's fastest land animal. The American content creator was spotted taking part in a race against a wild cheetah in Africa.(@ishowspeed/Instagram)

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, showed IShowSpeed lining up alongside the animal before the race began. As the countdown ended, both took off at full speed.

The video was shared on Instagram by IShowSpeed with the caption, “I Raced A Cheetah!”

Speed vs cheetah:

The cheetah, known as the fastest land animal in the world, quickly showed its speed, reaching up to 110 mph. IShowSpeed ran with full effort but finished slightly behind the cheetah.

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users flooded platforms with reactions. Many expressed disbelief that the YouTuber had agreed to race a wild animal.

At the start of the video, IShowSpeed was seen with a scratch and a small amount of blood, apparently after being scratched by the cheetah.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted quickly to the video, with many expressing shock and concern.

One of the users commented, “This is some epic once-in-a-lifetime type shit.”

A second user commented, “No way it scratched you, bro.”

A third user commented, “Ngl it went 80-90mph humans can't move that fast yet.”

A fourth user commented, “Imagine losing to a cheetah.”

“Oh, it wasn’t running full speed, bro. It was jogging,” another user commented.

The video was shared on January 3, 2025, and has sincegained 32 million views and 2.3 million likes.