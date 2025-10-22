YouTuber Speed baffled by fans yelling ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ at him, telling him the actor is ‘Chief Minister of India’

YouTuber IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, was recently live-streaming his visit to Thailand when he was baffled by a couple of Tamil star Vijay’s fans screaming at him out of nowhere. The influencer looked genuinely confused as they kept saying ‘TVK’ and ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ to him without any explanation. Speed was left confused during a livestream in Thailand which was interrupted by Vijay's fans.

Speed baffled by Vijay fans

More than an hour into his livestream, Speed could already be seen confused because a fan randomly walked up to him and handed him the shoe he was wearing. As he was travelling along in a car, two Indian men could be seen driving by on a two-wheeler. Suddenly, as they’re passing by, they start screaming, “TVK, TVK,” at him.

When Speed asks them what they’re talking about, they say, “Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay.” This prompts him to look more confused and say, “What? What the f**k they saying?” He even tries to make sense of what they said and pronounce it before saying, “I don’t know what the f**k is going on today.”

He even patiently asks them to explain themselves again when they pull up beside him, but can’t seem to understand as they say, “Vijay, Vijay, South Indian actor.” The fans even hilariously refer to him as the Chief Minister of India. When Speed tries to move on, they insist on the YouTuber coming with them for a bike ride, which he turns down.

Internet reacts

The internet had a field day with the behaviour of the fans, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing, “Chief minister of India?” Another wrote, “Actor Vijay once again becomes international troll material.” However, some fans pointed out that Speed once saw Leo and praised Vijay, with one of them writing, “The same @ishowspeedsui once said, “Chad is the Indian John Wick,” about Thalapathy Vijay!”

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT in dual roles, Vijay will be seen in H Vinoth’s Pongal release Jana Nayagan with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju as his co-stars. The film is touted to be his last before he enters politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.