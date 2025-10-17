Fans can't get over this video of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir with Squid Game stars, Speed, Shaquille O'Neal in Riyadh

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are in Riyadh to participate in the Joy Forum, which has brought together celebrities from around the world. A video that is doing the rounds online shows the actors posing for a picture with other celebrities present at the event, including South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae and others. (Also Read: Film festival to honour Shah Rukh Khan's legacy on his 60th birthday announced: Know line-up, dates and more) Fans were thrilled that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pose for pictures with Lee Byung-hun

In the video being shared by Shah Rukh’s fans, the actor can be seen standing on the steps of a building with Aamir and other celebrities for a picture. Lee Byung-hun of Squid Game fame and his co-star Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player, sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, YouTubers MrBeast and IShowSpeed, aka Speed, and several other dignitaries can be seen posing for pictures.

Numerous fans left comments under the videos like, “Squid game stars, speed, mr beast and SRK under one roof…. So cool!” Another wrote, “Too many Talents in a Frame.” Excited fans even left comments like, “SRK and LEE BYUNG HUN OMG,” and “SRK! LEE BYUNG HUN! SPEED??!!” One fan wrote, “King Khan sir with International Icons at Joy Forum, Riyadh. So proud.”

Hours before this video did the rounds, MrBeast had posted a picture with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan from Riyadh. Posting it, he teased, “Hey India, should we all do something together?” The Joy Forum website indicates that Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, director Yoon Je-kyun, producer Hyun Park, and podcaster Mohamad Islam held a special session at the forum on October 16 and 17.

MrBeast posted a picture with the three Khans.

Recent work

Shah Rukh was recently conferred with a National Award for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 Hindi film Jawan. The film saw him in dual roles as father and son. He also starred in Pathaan and Dunki in 2023. He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.