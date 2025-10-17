MrBeast breaks the internet after posing with Bollywood’s iconic trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Social media is buzzing after global YouTube superstar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) broke the internet with a single photo, one that features none other than Bollywood’s legendary trio: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The picture was taken at the Joy Forum 2025, sparking theories of a collaboration between the YouTuber Mr Beast and the legendary actors, Sahah Rukh Kha, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Mr Beast poses with the three Khans

The viral picture, shared by MrBeast on his Instagram story, was taken at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 16. Along with the snap, the YouTuber wrote, “Hey India, should we all do something together?”, a cryptic caption that sent Indian fans into a frenzy of speculation about a possible collaboration between the world’s biggest YouTuber and Bollywood’s biggest superstars.

In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look suave in tailored suits, while Aamir Khan stands out in an Indo-Western outfit: a black kurta paired with white pants. MrBeast keeps it sleek in an all-black ensemble, smiling alongside the three cinematic icons.

A screenshot of Mr Beast's Instagram Story.

Internet reacts

As soon as the image surfaced, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with excitement and wild theories. One user wrote, “After Ambani, only MrBeast has brought all three Khans together in one frame!” Another wondered, “SRK, Salman, and Aamir with MrBeast. MrBeast’s next collab or what??”

The picture holds special significance, as the three Khans, who have reigned over Bollywood for more than three decades, are rarely seen together. Despite their past professional rivalries, the trio now share mutual admiration and camaraderie. Shah Rukh and Salman have rekindled their long friendship, while Aamir continues to maintain warm ties with both.

The trio were last spotted together at the screening of Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. They also made appearances in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, though they didn’t share any scenes.

About Joy Forum

Their latest reunion happened at Joy Forum 2025, a grand event held under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA). The star-studded event hosted global icons including Dana White, Shaquille O’Neal, Terry Crews, Gary Vaynerchuk, Lee Jung-Jae, and Ryan Seacrest, along with major entertainment giants like Netflix, WWE, DAZN, UFC, Sky Sports, and MBC Studios.