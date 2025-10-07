MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators online. Amid the ongoing AI vs. human battle, the influencer has grabbed attention for his thoughts on AI-generated videos making rounds on the internet. Taking to his X account, he shared his concerns over AI destroying the originality and creativity. The 27-year-old, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, further warned that realistic AI videos are “scary.” MrBeast warns AI videos could destroy human creativity: ‘Will impact the millions of creators'(AFP)

MrBeast expresses his concerns over AI-generated videos

On his social media account, MrBeast wrote, “When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living.. scary times.” He made the remarks in reference to the rise in AI videos generated from OpenAI’s Sora 2.

However, there are ways to differentiate between the original videos and AI-generated ones. The basic way to tell that the clips are from Sora 2 is the company's watermark that bounces on the screen. Moreover, the quality of hand-filmed videos and AI-generated ones varies, which is noticeable to the audience to point out the immense use of technology in the content.

MrBeast under fire for using AI in thumbnails of his videos

Previously, the YouTube content creator had come under the radar of his followers for using AI in the thumbnails of his videos. Following the backlash, MrBeast quickly removed the video from his platform and even deleted the tool. Instead, the social media star said he would replace the links with the human artists available for collaborations.

Also read: MrBeast defends trapping man in burning building for $500K prize after backlash: ‘I take safety…’

In the future, even if Artificial Intelligence becomes undetectable, it is possible that the creators using it for their content could come under fire and lose trust from their fans and followers.

FAQs:

Q1. What is the real name of MrBeast?

MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Q2. Where does MrBeast post his content?

MrBeast posts his content mainly on YouTube.

Q3. How old is MrBeast?

MrBeast is 27 years old.