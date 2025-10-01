Increasing use of social media platforms and smartphones in general, combined with accessible internet is contributing to the rapid growth of digital advertisement and e-commerce in India. As a result, both startups and established brands are placing more importance on social media marketing. Followed by $1.2 Million Funding Blinkit-AI Launches Integrated Platform for Efficient Content and Marketing Outcomes

A study by the Boston Consulting Group estimates that India’s creator economy can influence more than $1 trillion in consumer spending by the year 2030, while generating direct revenues between $100 to $125 billion.

However, in this rapidly growing market, India lacks a consolidated platform that gives content creators, digital marketers and businesses access to AI tools that will make their work more efficient and consistent.

Understanding this market gap, Blinkit-AI, a Noida-based startup, held its influencer and media launch on September 17. Propelled by the recent $1.2 Million funding received by the brand, their event brought together media professionals and digital creators for the first look at a platform designed to cut delays in campaign production by bringing multiple functions into one system.

The product offers access to more than 50 global engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, Midjourney, and Perplexity, all within a single window. It also includes a chatbot for task management, a multilingual voice bot for natural conversations in Indian and global languages, and a content repository to help users store and organize material. Additional tools cover analytics and campaign automation. The platform is designed with both large enterprises and small creator-led teams in mind.

Guests at the launch, which included influencers and content professionals, tested the product through live demonstrations. The event also featured interactive sessions on the challenges of managing campaigns in India’s fast-growing digital market.

“India’s digital economy is at a turning point,” said Rahull Jain, CSO of Blinkit-AI. “The future belongs to firms that can deliver at scale with speed and consistency.”

With spending on content projected to accelerate through the decade, the company’s debut attracted attention as one of several efforts to address the problem of fragmented tools in the sector.

