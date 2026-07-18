PM Modi wishes Skyroot success ahead of Vikram-1's first orbital launch: ‘A historic new frontier for India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Skyroot Aerospace success ahead of the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. The PM called the mission a "historic new frontier" for the country's space journey. Vikram-1 is built with a lightweight carbon-composite structure and uses three solid-fuel stages along with a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module. (@narendramodi/X)

In a post on X, Modi said the launch, scheduled for 11:30 am, was a significant milestone for India's private space sector.

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"At 11:30 am today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle," he said.

Modi said that the four-stage rocket has been designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services, and said the mission showed the capabilities of India's young innovators.

"This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise," Modi said.

Extending his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, Modi said, "May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators."

He also asked people across the country, particularly young Indians, to follow the launch and support the mission by using the hashtag #IndiaWithVikram1.