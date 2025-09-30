MrBeast defends trapping man in burning building for $500K prize after backlash: ‘I take safety…’

MrBeast has responded to mounting criticism over his latest video, which features a professional stuntman escaping a blazing building while collecting bags of cash. The video, titled Would You Risk Dying for $500,000, has already racked up more than 45 million views since it went live on Saturday, reported the BBC. MrBeast defended his challenge that involved trapping a man in a burning building for $500,000 after backlash(AFP)

The spectacle shows a contestant named Eric navigating seven dramatic "death traps," including fiery explosions, cannon launches, and an escape from a burning mock-up house. Eric ultimately walked away with $350,000.

While the high-octane production was praised by many fans for its scale, others online slammed the YouTube video as reckless, dystopian, and potentially dangerous if imitated. Some went further, calling it humiliating or dismissing it as a calculated PR stunt, as per the BBC.

MrBeast responds to backlash

Addressing the backlash, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, emphasized that safety was paramount throughout filming. "This blew up, if you're curious obviously we had ventilation for the smoke and a kill switch to cut off the fires. We had professionals test this extensively, and the guy in the video is a professional stuntman. I take safety more serious than you could ever imagine," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

A pinned comment on the YouTube upload further clarified that a team of fire specialists managed every scene, with multiple suppression systems in place. "Our stunt coordinator did an amazing job as always, and none of these systems were ever needed. Just wanted to be transparent with you all since I saw some concern," the statement read.

MrBeast's controversies

MrBeast, who has over 440 million YouTube subscribers, is regarded as the platform's most lucrative creator. However, this is not the first time he has faced controversy. The YouTuber's productions have been accused of "exploitation" in the past. This includes lawsuits tied to the Beast Games, criticism from the Mexican government over filming at Mayan pyramids, and backlash from fans over poorly managed live events.

