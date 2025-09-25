MrBeast sets up ‘Jimmy Fund’ for surprise donations, unexpected expenses

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, the YouTube megastar known for headline-grabbing giveaways, has now added a new financial tool to his empire. His company, Beast Industries, has set up a "Jimmy Fund" to cover sudden expenses, including last-minute charitable donations, per Bloomberg. US YouTuber MrBeast attends the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)(AFP)

The idea was born during a livestream when MrBeast pledged $400,000 to Team Water without warning his team. CEO Jeff Housenbold later admitted that such surprises prompted the creation of this emergency reserve. Team Water has already met its $40 million target, thanks to supporters and Jimmy's own contributions.

Cutting Budgets, Big Spending, and Wild Discounts

Beast Industries had originally planned an $800 million budget for 2025, Housenbold told Bloomberg. That figure has since been trimmed by $100 million, though the company still has plenty of room for grand projects. Housenbold has also struck deals that let them buy high-end cars like Teslas and Lamborghinis at discounted rates.

Still, MrBeast himself admits that pouring money into videos does not always guarantee viral success. "If I were to give a random person on the street a million dollars, a lot of people who see that video ... they just don't think it's real," he told the publication. His audience spans across countries, and the scale of giveaways sometimes raises doubts.

From Giveaways to Global Brand Goals

While money has always been a hook in his videos-whether it's gifting cars, a private island, or even trying to give away a private jet- MrBeast and his team now aim for something bigger. According to Dexerto, the focus has shifted slightly away from pure spectacle toward building a global brand.

Housenbold revealed that Beast Industries wants to grow into an entertainment powerhouse similar to Disney. Plans include an animated series, comic books, and toy figures featuring new characters. The move signals a push to expand beyond YouTube stunts into long-term media and merchandise.

FAQs:

Q. What is Jimmy Fund?

Ans. A reserve fund at Beast Industries for surprise expenses and donations.

Q. How much was Beast Industries' 2025 budget?

Ans. It was $800 million, later reduced by $100 million.

Q. What are future plans for MrBeast's brand?

Ans. Animated shows, comics, and toy figures are in development.