Did MrBeast buy NFL? Here's how much YouTube streamer is worth

MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson is no stranger to sensationalism, and turned many a head with his announcement that he's ‘bought the NFL’ and put a YouTuber on each team. “I Bought the NFL and put YouTubers on each team ahead of the Chargers vs Chiefs game being streamed on YouTube on September 5th!,” he shared on Instagram. The video shows MrBeast and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.(Instagram/mrbeast)

The video, which also features streamers iShowSpeed and Sketch, is actually a commercial. The September 5 game, however, does mark the first time that a regular-season stream of a NFL game will be aired worldwide for free on YouTube. Nonetheless, MrBeast's comments sparked a frenzy and raised questions like if he's bought the NFL, then how rich is the streamer.

What the video shows

The video shows MrBeast and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, standing side by side behind a podium. Then the other videos follow.

MrBeast, in one, can be seen sitting in a mock ‘draft’ board room, where he FaceTimes content creator Haleyy Baylee. “How’s it going? I own the NFL now, what do you need?”, he asks her. She replies “Jimmy dibs on the Vikings. Go Vikings, I have played this game. Go Vikings, all hail your name.” The video then shows the streamer turning to the commissioner and saying “Put her on,” as Goodell sticks her nametag onto the Minnesota board. Other clips show a linkup between iShowSpeed and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, and Marlon Lundgren Garcia along with Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

MrBeast net worth

MrBeast is worth $85 million, as of 2025, as per a Forbes report. Meanwhile, an average NFL franchise value is $7.1 billion. So, MrBeast would not be able to purchase all of NFL, even if he wanted to. But, more importantly, his social media post was meant to draw attention to the NFL game being streamed on YouTube.

The Chargers vs Chiefs game will be streamed from Sao Paulo, Brazil.