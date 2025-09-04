NFL RedZone faces backlash for adding full commercials in 2025 season, fans say ‘golden era is over’

NFL RedZone has been a favorite of football fans since it started airing in 2009. The ESPN show, which provides upcoming scoring plays for every game once a week, has undergone a major change this year. As per Newsweek, NFL RedZone will now have full commercial breaks added in 2025. Host Scott Hanson said that NFL RedZone's intro has changed. (Instagram/@scotthanson1)

Earlier, the program was run as a "limited commercial" show. Many fans were disappointed by the announcement. The change was hinted at when RedZone started showing commercials on half the screen near the end of the previous season. Commercials will now remain a part of the program going forward.

NFL RedZone’s Scott Hanson on new format

Scott Hanson appeared on The Pat McAfee Show recently. He revealed that the intro was changed from "7 hours of commercial-free football" to "7 hours of RedZone Football start now."

Hanson said that he had "no control" over the commercials that will be displayed on RedZone. Hanson added that the advertisements will not interrupt big plays that could happen. He said the decision will not "sacrifice any great football for the business side of things," and that the show will not miss a first-and-goal or touchdown situation.

Despite Hanson’s assurances, fans were not impressed by the news.

Fans react to NFL RedZone change

BetMGM wrote, “Watching a commercial at 1:25pm ET during the first RedZone Sunday of the NFL season."

Another reacted with disappointment. “Nooooooo!!! ESPN content has been very mid for a while and the streak will continue with them inserting ads into RedZone,” the comment read.

“This is unacceptable. The golden era of football is over,” a user commented.

“Immediately logged into my account and made sure to cancel. Incomprehensible decision,” another responded.

It is unclear if ESPN could change the format due to the criticism from fans.

